Over four years of careful guidance, patience, dedication, and perseverance culminated for the MSSC MiniRoos program with a return to the Albury Wodonga Football Association MiniRoos competition at Willow Park on Saturday 2 May.

MiniRoos coordinator Anthony Zanghellini said it’s been a success story so far.

“Our under eights, nines and 11s all represented the club, themselves, and their teammates to the highest of standards,” he said.

“All participants and parents are thrilled to be testing their skills against the best Albury Wodonga has to offer.”

The program concludes Saturday August 15.

The fun doesn't stop there, with the MiniRoos also participating once more in local Gala Day events against Mount Beauty, Yackandandah, Bright and Mansfield over the next two months, with ages four to 11 all participating.