Police have arrested a Myrtleford man in relation to a spree of thefts in the area.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said officers from Myrtleford, Mount Beauty and Bright recently searched a Jamieson Street address in Myrtleford and found numerous allegedly stolen items.

The warrant was executed in relation to a spate of thefts in the area.

A 23-year-old man was interviewed and has been remanded in custody.

Police found stolen bikes, electronic devices and distinctive coat, shoes and gloves allegedly used during the offending, as per CCTV images.

“If you have had any of these types of items stolen recently, it might be worth giving Myrtleford police a call on (03) 5752 1003 to see if your item has been located,” the police spokesperson said.