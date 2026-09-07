Lower grade Lions angle for premiership glory

While the eyes of many will be on the Whorouly teams playing off for the top-level premierships in football and netball, they won’t be the only Lions on the park this weekend. Whorouly has a total of four teams in the grand final on Saturday, with the reserve football and B grade netball outfits joining their senior counterparts with a shot at premiership glory. Similar to the seniors, the reserve Whorouly footballers finished on top of the ladder at the conclusion of the home and away season, and lost their semi-final encounter, meaning they had to perform in the preliminary final to make it into the big dance. And perform they did, knocking off Bright for the first time since 2021 in emphatic fashion, 12.19 (91) to 4.3 (27). Coached expertly by O&K legend Shane Moore, the Lions have been building year on year, but have really taken the next step in 2026. Full forward Jakeb Meyer has booted 62 goals from just 14 appearances this year, the midfield is controlled by league runner up best and fairest Matt Charleston, while there are a few pillars down back in Jared Cook, Rhys Dupas and Tom Crook who are able to lock down, intercept and rebound in equal measure. They take on North Wangaratta this weekend in what’s sure to be a fiery rematch with plenty of history behind it. The Hawks defeated the Lions in the semi-final by just a single point, and the last time Whorouly made a reserves grand final was in 2012, where they lost to North Wangaratta. The match kicks off from 11.45am this Saturday, with Whorouly eager to not let history repeat. Over on the court, the B grade Lions will be looking to secure their first flag since 2010, taking on defending champions Bonnie Doon. The Bombers were 10 goals too good for Whorouly in their semi-final encounter, but a dominant 50-32 win over Greta in the preliminary final set the stage for a glorious rematch. B grade league best and fairest winner Phebe Gibson forms the backbone of an incredibly potent outfit, with the perfect mix of young blood and experienced campaigners. The Lions are in action from 1.30pm this Saturday. Whorouly FNC president Eddie Costenaro said the entire club and community were immensely excited to have four squads in contention. “I still can't believe what we have done,” he said. “As president of the club, we are obviously very excited about the coming week, as we all know a massive amount of work goes into a footy netball club. “Thank you to all our sponsors for their support over the years. “To our supporters and volunteers who have cheered all year, on Saturday we need you to cheer the most. “The WFNC committee is extremely proud of this amazing group of people that call Whorouly home. “Good luck to everyone playing this weekend, hopefully all games are played in the right spirit. “This is what it's all about - one club, one community.”