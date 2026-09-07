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Lower grade Lions angle for premiership glory

<p>FOUR TEAMS IN THE BIG DANCE: Jakeb Meyer will look to boot the reserves Lions to premiership glory. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>FOUR TEAMS IN THE BIG DANCE: Jakeb Meyer will look to boot the reserves Lions to premiership glory. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

FOUR TEAMS IN THE BIG DANCE: Jakeb Meyer will look to boot the reserves Lions to premiership glory. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Four packs of Lions will fight for the flag.
Nathan de Vries
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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