Lovesong takes to the Bright stage tomorrow

The stage is set for Bright Theatre Company to unveil its latest production this week. Abi Morgan’s beautiful and moving play 'Lovesong' will be bought life at the Bright Courthouse Theatre by local director Cal Waddell, actors Jack Main, Steph Frobose, Mikey Clayton and Freya Maberly, and the company's creative team. Lovesong will be performed from Thursday 10 September to Saturday 19 September, with evening performances and a Saturday afternoon matinee at 1pm on 12 September. Lovesong explores a couple’s relationship across the decades, moving between their younger and older selves as they navigate love, life, memory and the passing of time. Tickets are selling fast, with audiences encouraged to book early to secure their preferred performance. Tickets are available through Humanitix. A link to the tickets can also be found on the Bright Theatre Company Facebook Page.