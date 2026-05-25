The first half of the Ovens and King season is nearing completion, with Bright becoming the final club in the 11-club competition to complete its bye on the weekend.

After losing its opening match of the season to North Wangaratta way back in round one, the reigning premiers in senior football are surfing on a seven-game wave and haven’t lost for almost two months, rightfully securing the Mountain Men pole position on the hotly contested league ladder.

Home wins against Whorouly on Easter Saturday and Greta a fortnight ago were arguably their best, but a 7-1 record and more so, a percentage of 156, would indicate Bright are still yet to assert complete dominance over their rivals, with the Mountain Men a distant third when compared to the points for and against measure of the Hawks and the Lions.

Like most teams, the Mountain Men haven’t been able to assemble their very best side at once, with injuries and unavailability to key personnel seemingly a new-found reality of community sporting groups in general around the region.

A top-of-the-table clash against the Hawks looms large this weekend, with the result going a long way to sealing a qualifying finals berth in the final five system.

With their midfield and forwards starting to find their 2025 form, there is no logical reason to suggest coach Michael Quirk and captain Sam Dalbosco can’t hold the trophy aloft at WJ Findlay Oval for the second time in 12 months.

From a netball perspective, Bright’s A grade side has had mixed results and fortune across its first eight matches.

Despite the solitary win so far in 2026 with a considerably different squad to 12 months prior, playing coach Ash Grimes, who spoke openly about her side’s season to date, has genuine reason to believe that more positive results are just around the corner.

In their most recent outing, Bright (10th) almost completed mission impossible by winning at Bonnie Doon (second), coming away with a more-than-honourable loss by six goals after leading at half-time.

“Our younger girls continue to improve every week and are starting to back themselves more at this level, which has been great to see,” Grimes said.

“There’s been a few big improvers this season who are really starting to find consistency and confidence, and that’s exciting for the future of the group.

“It obviously hasn’t been the start to the season we would’ve hoped for at 1-7, but internally we still feel like we’re building.

“Bright is a really proud club with a lot of talent, support and good people around it, and I think last week showed that we’re capable of matching it with the top sides when we put together four quarters of effort and discipline.

“The bye probably comes at a good time for us to reset, recover and freshen up, especially after a tough game physically.

“But there’s definitely belief within the group the second half of the season can look very different for us, and hopefully yesterday gives the girls confidence and a platform to build from.”

Both sides will face stiff competition upon return from their week off, with North Wangaratta’s recent form in both football and netball, and proximity on their respective ladders providing the local faithful at Pioneer Park an added reason to support and cheer this Saturday.