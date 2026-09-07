Local to represent Australia in Canicross World Championships

Everton’s Jess Hercott is living a dream as one of the first Australians to compete in the Canicross World Championships being held in the Polish city of Owińska from 5 to 8 November this year. An excited Jess will join three others in the Australian team to represent her country also for the first time in the dog-powered winter sport. The sport based on dog sledding adapted to dryland will draw more than 1000 competitors. Jess said she was drawn to the sport after canicross kept popping up in her Instagram account. “In 2024 I got in touch with the Northern Victorian Sled Dog Club (NVSDC) but my German short-haired pointer cross-kelpie, Zephyr was too young to race," she said. “In May last year I undertook a ‘Come and Try Day’ and got fitted out. “The week after that we won our first race with Canicross Melbourne held in the pine forests near Mount Macedon, and I’ve been hooked ever since.” Among a string of successes around the country, Jess clinched wins in the 2026 SDRQ Red Mile Muster & ASSA Nationals in the women’s canicross and two-dog bikejoring categories held last month from 3 to 5 July at Thanes Creek in Queensland. Jess competed in 12 races last year and 11 this year, with her most recent NVSDC event near Benalla this weekend. Jess said she now has three dogs and can race in different categories including bikejoring. “Canicross will be my main race overseas, but I'll also be racing in the bikejoring category,” she said. Needing to race with borrowed dogs in the world championships, Jess said she will be racing with her youngest dog’s father from the Czech Republic. Jess said two of her canines have been from an international breeding program for special purpose dogs. “I now have two Eurohounds –Tiege and Nancy - who are cousins," she said. “Their mothers are sisters with Tiege’s father from South Australia, and Nancy’s father from the Czech Republic. “Dogs must be at least one-year-old to take part and temperatures can't exceed 15 degrees for them.” With the international championship not far away, Jess said training has ramped up. The popular European canicross category – running as a two-member team (racer and dog) began in France and has developed into an international discipline drawing competitors from 40 countries around the world. Dryland dog sledding includes four categories - canicross, bikejoring, rig and scootering - and has existed in Australia for many years. The number of dogs people race with depends on the category. On a quest to promote the little-known category of canicross in Australia, ICF representative Kirstie Fraser said she took up canicross 12 years ago in the UK before her move to Australia. Ms Fraser with another canicrosser set up the first dedicated canicross group in Victoria four years ago. “Over the last four years interest in Canicross Melbourne has snowballed leading to great friendships with the sport becoming more accessible,” she said. “Benefits include improved fitness for people and an improved bond with your dog and a supportive community to run with. “The sport is brilliant for lots of different breeds, sizes and temperaments of dogs. “Jess has taken the canicross scene in Australia by storm with her dog Zephyr and it is so exciting to see her head overseas to represent her country as part of Team Australia.” The world championship is held under the auspices of the International Canicross Federation (ICF). A global leader, ICF governs, develops, and promotes the sports of canicross, bikejoring and scootering. Jess said the overarching association in Australia is the Australian Sleddog Sport Association (ASSA) and is an ICF member. “It will be amazing to be in the sledding atmosphere in Poland,” she said.