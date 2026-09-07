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Local Landcare to plant trees for Gang-Gang Cockatoos' gain

<p>REGIONAL RESTORATION: Local Gang-Gang Cockatoos and other native species will be appreciative of Landcare\\'s tree-planting efforts in the Ovens Valley. PHOTO: Australian Wildlife Conservancy.</p>\\n
<p>REGIONAL RESTORATION: Local Gang-Gang Cockatoos and other native species will be appreciative of Landcare\\'s tree-planting efforts in the Ovens Valley. PHOTO: Australian Wildlife Conservancy.</p>\\n

REGIONAL RESTORATION: Local Gang-Gang Cockatoos and other native species will be appreciative of Landcare's tree-planting efforts in the Ovens Valley. PHOTO: Australian Wildlife Conservancy.

Trowels at the ready for tree-planting this Sunday.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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