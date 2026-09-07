Local Landcare to plant trees for Gang-Gang Cockatoos' gain

Members of the Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) are set to welcome the community of Porepunkah and surrounds to a tree-planting working bee this Sunday. Approximately 100 native tree seedlings are ready to be planted, including broad and narrow leaf peppermints and apple box varieties to help endangered Gang Gang Cockatoos and other native species. "We (and the Gang Gang Cockatoos) need all the help we can get to restore their habitat in the Upper Ovens Valley," UOVLG vice president, Martyn Patterson said. Attendees are encouraged to wear a pair of sturdy shoes, a sun hat and bring along some water for the morning. Work tools will be provided and a barbeque lunch is planned to conclude the working bee. Any interested volunteers can meet at Telford Lane in Porepunkah, at 10am this Sunday 13 September.