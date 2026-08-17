Whorouly is well placed to make legitimate runs at an O&K premiership in multiple football and netball grades, following the last round of the home and away season on Saturday.

Taking on Benalla All Blacks at Friendlies Oval, the senior Lions locked in the minor premiership with a thumping 31.17 (203) to 6.6 (42) win over the wooden spooners.

The match was essentially put to bed by half-time, by which the Lions had already put 100 points on the board even without star full forward Michael Newton, who was rested ahead of finals.

Daniel Boyle (six goals), Jakob Decker (five goals) and Jessie Smith (five goals) were productive inside forward 50, while Max Scott and Tom Crook across the backline and Sam Jarman in the midfield were named in the best.

With the minor premiership, the Lions head directly to week two of the finals to the second semi-final, with a win over Bright or Moyhu sending them straight to the grand final.

It was a similar tale of domination in the reserves hitout – having already secured top spot, the Lions cruised to a 162-point win, 24.22 (166) to 0.4 (4).

Marc Costenaro and Brannan Duffy finished with five goals apiece, while ruckman Ezekiel Traczyk and midfielder Matt Charleston were impactful throughout.

Across on the netball court, Whorouly’s A grade squad completed their perfect home and away season, keeping their 18-game undefeated streak going with a 79-22 win over the Panthers.

Shooters Abbey Forrest (60 goals) and Katie Ivone (12 goals) were on song, firing at more than 84 per cent accuracy each, while the defence, led by Laura Keighran, Sally Wood, Jess Allan and Jane-Maree Fitzpatrick shut down Benalla all day.

The A grade will be joined in the netball second semi-final by their B grade counterparts, who won the minor premiership after delivering a 60-14 hammering of Benalla.

B reserve will play off in the qualifying final with Bonnie Doon after defeating Benalla 54-24, and the 15 and under side will replay Benalla in the first week of finals after going down 44-63 on the weekend.

The 17 and under side will miss finals by just two points, finishing sixth overall despite defeating Benalla 39-30 on the weekend.