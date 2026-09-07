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Lions out to make history

<p>TO BREAK A DROUGHT: Michael Newton will look to lead his Lions to their first senior flag in 19 years when they take on Bright this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>TO BREAK A DROUGHT: Michael Newton will look to lead his Lions to their first senior flag in 19 years when they take on Bright this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

TO BREAK A DROUGHT: Michael Newton will look to lead his Lions to their first senior flag in 19 years when they take on Bright this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Can Whorouly break a drought nearly two decades long?
Nathan de Vries
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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