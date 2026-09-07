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Lions out for A grade redemption

<p>A SECOND CHANCE: Katie Ivone and the Lions return to the A grade grand final stage this weekend, taking on Bonnie Doon for the flag. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>A SECOND CHANCE: Katie Ivone and the Lions return to the A grade grand final stage this weekend, taking on Bonnie Doon for the flag. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

A SECOND CHANCE: Katie Ivone and the Lions return to the A grade grand final stage this weekend, taking on Bonnie Doon for the flag. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Whorouly premiership, A grade, take two. And.... action!
Nathan de Vries
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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