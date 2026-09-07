Lions out for A grade redemption

They’ve been the most dominant team all season, but all that really matters is how you perform on the biggest stage. Whorouly’s A grade netball squad returns to grand final day against the very same foe which knocked them off to claim the flag last year in Bonnie Doon, but things are different this time around. Last year, Whorouly was the underdog, the scrappy outfit who pushed the clear favourites all match and came up just short. Now, they’re the favourites, advancing through to the grand final without losing or drawing a match all year, with stars across the court and a hunger to take home the cup. Whorouly coach Kelly Cousins said to have another chance at a flag was very significant. “Obviously, we weren’t happy with the result last year, so to be able to have another chance to rewrite our ending is really special,” she said. “We know how hard it is to get there, and the girls have worked incredibly hard to put themselves back in this position. “Hopefully, we can take the lessons from last year and give ourselves every chance to finish the season the way we want to. “I think it is natural for last year’s loss to sit somewhere in the back of our minds. “However, I also think the girls have grown a lot from that experience and used it as motivation throughout this season. “Ignoring the loss would be a mistake, so we acknowledge it, learn from it and use it as a reminder of how important it is to make the most of this opportunity. “Rather than letting it create fear, we want it to drive us to be better and take confidence from the work we have done to get back to this position.” Cousins said it was the team’s versatility and willingness to adapt to a changing game situation which had made them so formidable this year. “We have players who can play multiple positions, which gives us the flexibility to adapt if things are not quite going the way we want,” she said. “Being able to go to a Plan B or a Plan C is a luxury not all teams have, and it can throw the opposition off when they are not seeing the usual combinations they might have prepared for, but I also think our biggest strength is the team itself. “The girls have bonded so well this year and are really connected as a unit, and everyone wants to stand up for each other and do their job for the team. “That sort of trust and belief is not always easy to coach, but the girls have created it themselves, and it has been a massive part of why we have been so consistent.” Between the shooting prowess of Abbey Forrest and Katie Ivone, the midcourt nous of Sally Sharp, Bec and Jess Allen, and the defensive titan of Sally Wood and Laura ‘Pogo’ Keighran, the Lions aren’t short of talent. Add to that a bench filled with role players and a strong game plan, and the Lions are extremely well-poised heading into the decider. However, they face the old enemy in Bonnie Doon, and Cousins was under no illusion it would be a walk in the park. “Bonnie Doon is a quality side and definitely a team you can never count out, especially in a final,” she said. “Their biggest strength is probably the experience they have across the court and the way they can stay composed under pressure. “For us, it will be about staying disciplined, valuing possession and not letting them dictate the tempo. “We need to be smart with our ball movement, make them accountable, and make sure we stick to our structures for 60 minutes. “If we can keep the pressure on and avoid giving them easy opportunities, we will give ourselves the best chance to take control of the game.”