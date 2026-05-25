It was a great day at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve on Saturday, as the Lions claimed a clean sweep in football and netball over Goorambat.

Whorouly’s A grade side fended off a challenge from one of the best defensive teams in the competition, emerging triumphant from their match with Goorambat with their unbeaten streak intact.

The two best defensive sides in the league went head-to-head on the netball court, with the Lions coming out on top after a slow start, 41-25.

The home team actually trailed at the first break, struggling to penetrate through Goorambat’s iron-clad defence, going into the second quarter down by two goals.

However, the Lions began to work into the game the more time elapsed shooting cleanly to eat up the deficit and into the long break with a 17-14 lead.

The floodgates opened in the second half, which saw Whorouly pile on 24 goals after half-time while only conceding 11, including just three in the final quarter.

“It was a tight contest for the first half with lots of defensive pressure by both sides, but I thought the girls stayed composed, stuck to our processes, and as the game wore on, we were able to build pressure and create opportunities,” A grade coach Kelly Cousins said.

“We knew their defence would challenge us, so the focus was more on our work rate and composure rather than changing up our game plan.

“Our midcourt worked really hard to open up options, and the shooters did a great job holding strong and finishing their opportunities.

“It wasn’t about extra pressure on our shooters, it was more about trusting the full attacking unit to work together in a high-pressure game.

“We’re really happy with where we’re at, but there’s always things to keep working on.

“For us it’s about continuing to refine our connections, maintaining consistency, and making sure we keep improving week to week.”

The A grade win capped off a perfect day for the club on the netball court, with wins coming to the B grade (45-34), B reserve (48-29), 17 and under (45-24), and 15 and under (55-19) teams.

Over on the football field, it was pure domination from the Lions, with both reserves and senior squads banking humongous percentage-boosting wins.

Across the two matches, the Lions kicked 343 points and conceded just 12 points.

The senior squad simply dominated Goorambat, recording their sixth win of the year with a 24.16 (160) to 1.6 (12) win over the Bats.

The match was essentially over by half-time, with the Lions holding a 10-goal margin.

Ball movement was tough for the Bats, who were kept goalless until the final term when Brayden Stepien steered one through to give the visitors something to cheer about, while playing coach Jamie Dunne was named in the best for the Bats.

Whorouly had 11 players kick at least one goal, with defender-turned-forward Max Scott finishing with five off his boot, and Jessie Smith, Will Allen and Paul Glanville among the best on ground.

The Lions sit third on the ladder with a whopping 202.45 per cent, and will host Moyhu this weekend to close out the first half of the year.

Whorouly will be eager to post a positive result this weekend, given the Hoppers smashed Whorouly by 42 points in their first meeting back in round four.

Meanwhile, the reserves enjoyed their second clean-sheet in as many weeks, keeping the Bats scoreless in a 29.21 (195) to 0.0 (0) hammering.

Seven goals in the first quarter and 13 by the half, with almost as many minor scores, there was no coming back for the Bats.

Jakeb Meyer kicked eight goals, bringing his season total to 27 from seven games, landing him second on the league charts, while Jacob Penn, Declan Hoy-Maroney and Brannan Duffy impressed.

The ressie Lions are also third on their ladder, set to face eighth-placed Moyhu this weekend.