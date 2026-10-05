Social media
Home page>News>Light on snow but big on...
News

Light on snow but big on visitors

<p>PLENTY OF PEOPLE: Falls Creek had 169,240 visitors during its 14-week snow season, which ended prematurely with poor snow conditions seeing the lifts stop on 6 September. PHOTO: Vail Resorts</p>\\n
<p>PLENTY OF PEOPLE: Falls Creek had 169,240 visitors during its 14-week snow season, which ended prematurely with poor snow conditions seeing the lifts stop on 6 September. PHOTO: Vail Resorts</p>\\n

PLENTY OF PEOPLE: Falls Creek had 169,240 visitors during its 14-week snow season, which ended prematurely with poor snow conditions seeing the lifts stop on 6 September. PHOTO: Vail Resorts

Snows season visitors second highest in a decade at Mt Hotham, Falls Creek alpine resorts.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
News

Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one

Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one
Dachshund Derby, Oktoberfest and Mount Beauty Community Market all rolled into one
News

Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty

Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty
Dachshunds, Oktoberfest and community market offer magic in Mt Beauty