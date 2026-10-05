Light on snow but big on visitors

While our alpine resorts struggled with lean snowfall and ended their season a month earlier than planned, visitation in the 2026 season was the second highest at both Falls Creek and Mt Hotham in more than a decade. Alpine Resorts Victoria statistics indicate Falls Creek had 169,240 visitors and Mt Hotham 172,957 visitors for their 14-week season - from 6 June to 6 September - which was second only to 171,911 (Falls) and 192,663 (Hotham) visitors in 2022 at the same point of the season since 2016. Even with snow levels dropping below 10cms at Falls and 15cms at Hotham with few lifts operating, the final week of this season still saw 6096 visitors at Falls Creek and 5216 at Mt Hotham. While Mt Hotham's and Falls Creek's visitor numbers were up 42 per cent and 28 per cent respectively on their 10 year average, both alpine resorts' visitor days (which reflect overnight stays) were down 18 per cent and 23 per cent on their 10 year average. Mt Hotham's 286,907 visitor days was its fourth lowest in 10 seasons, while Falls Creek's 301,827 visitor days was its third leanest. The premature end of the winter season, prior to a usually busy September school holiday period, was a disappointment for visitors, businesses, employees and local communities alike, exacting a financial toll on each mountain's hospitality businesses and the local economy which relies so heavily on winter tourism. Alpine Resorts Victoria, which governs all six of Victoria's alpine resorts, said while the season - which only saw 160cms of snowfall at Hotham and less at Falls Creek - had been particularly challenging for everyone connected to the mountains, it had also "demonstrated the resilience, adaptability and commitment that define the alpine sector". "From the beginning of winter, resorts faced difficult conditions, with warmer weather patterns and higher-than-usual rainfall impacting snow cover and operations across the season," ARV CEO Amber Gardner said. "Despite these challenges, resort teams worked tirelessly to maximise opportunities for visitors, making significant efforts through snowmaking, grooming and snow management to keep terrain safely accessible for as long as possible. “We would like to thank local businesses, resort staff, community partners and visitors for their ongoing efforts, resilience and understanding throughout a very challenging season. "While the 2026 season may have drawn to a close earlier than anticipated, we remain optimistic and are already looking forward to a bigger and better 2027 snow season.” Opened for green season While winter operations have long concluded, alpine resorts remain vibrant destinations year-round. As resorts transition into the green season, Alpine Resorts Victoria is encouraging visitors to continue enjoying the wide range of experiences available across Victoria's mountains, including walking, hiking, mountain biking, road cycling and more, while exploring the unique alpine environment. The alpine communities continue to welcome visitors, and ongoing visitation outside the snow season remains an important contributor to local businesses and regional economies. Resort prepare for summer Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV) says it is supporting a coordinated program of preparedness across the alpine resorts moving into summer and the bushfire season. Risk reduction works are being undertaken across resort areas, and emergency services are also progressing readiness activities, with regional briefings and training. Ski lift rescue exercises were recently held at resorts, with ski lift operations teams working alongside local CFA brigades to practise emergency procedures, test local arrangements and reinforce coordination between resort staff and response partners. Consultative committee members sought Alpine Resorts Victoria is inviting stakeholders from across Victoria’s alpine resorts to play an active role in informing the future of mountain communities by applying to join one or more of the resort stakeholder consultative committees. Committees for all six resorts, including Falls Creek and Mt Hotham, provide constructive advice on operational and strategic matters for their resorts. Appointments are for two years and nominations close Friday 30 October. For more details go to the ARV website.