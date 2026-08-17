The long season of pain is almost over the Myrtleford’s A grade netball squad, who fell 33-74 to Wodonga Bulldogs in their penultimate match of the season.

The Saints were competitive in the opening term, with a manageable six-goal deficit at quarter time, but then the wheels fell off.

Myrtleford weren’t able to penetrate the Bulldogs’ defensive structures in any meaningful way for the rest of the match and turned the ball over, with the margin growing to 16 goals by half-time, 33 goals by three quarter time, and ending with a 41-goal gap.

Goal shooter Emma Sharp (20 goals) and midcourter Lily Davis performed well in the loss, while the defensive end fought hard all game.

The A graders have the chance to end their season on a high when they take on the similarly struggling Rovers at home this weekend.

In other grades, Myrtleford fell in the B grade (39-42) and under 15 (27-66) matches, while recording wins in C grade (39-28) and under 17s (43-38).