Landcare groups funded to continue biodiversity projects across Alpine Shire

Four Landcare groups within the Alpine Shire have received more than $50,000 for on-ground projects and educational activities focused on biodiversity protection. The groups are among 20 within the North East Catchment Management Authority that have collectively been granted $290,493 under the 2026 Victorian Government Landcare Grants announced in the past fortnight. A total of $3.58 million is being funded statewide to support local volunteers in 243 groups to help restore habitat, improve waterways and landscapes, tackle weeds and bring communities together. Myrtleford & District Landcare & Sustainability Inc has received a $2700 grant which vice president Paul Reser said will help fund its ongoing Tales along the Trails project. "This is an extension to what we've done previously with guest speakers and events engaging the public with the Myrtleford Mosaic Trail, which stretches almost 2.5kms along the Ovens River from Rotary Park to Apex Park," he said. "It's about providing education and entertainment to the Myrtleford community. "We've had walk and talks with guest speakers on the trail focused on local birds and frogs in the area. "We're now going out to the community to ask what they would like to learn about along the trail...we'll have a stall at the Myrtleford Show (Saturday 24 October) where people can provide ideas. "A spotlight tour at night and a walk focused on native orchids which grow in the area have already been suggested." Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group Inc received $17,605 for its Ovens-One Mile Creek riparian restoration extension project. Vice president Martyn Paterson said the funding will be used over the next two years to help members continue their work ridding approximately 500 metres of crown land along the Ovens River and One Mile Creek near Porepunkah of noxious weeds, and allowing greater public access and use of the picturesque site. "About two years ago we started to clear the area of thick woody weeds, blackberries and other noxious weeds, as it was almost inaccessible," Mr Paterson said. "With support from Bendigo Bank and the community, we cleared the site and planted 500 native trees and shrubs, which were fitted with 1.2 metre high cardboard guards to protect them from deer and other animals. "During the police operation last year contractors were unable to gain access to the area to kill off poisonous Hemlock and it seeded and is now two metres tall...with plenty of self-seeded box elder, vinca and thistle needed to be cleared. "We will continue to work on the site to improve community access and use of the site." Other local grants included $10,655 for Upper Kiewa Landcare to raise awareness of threatened species and rare plants in the Upper Kiewa Catchment, and $19,680 to Kiewa Catchment Landcare Groups for its 'Risk to Resilience' project which is focused on building community and natural asset adaptability to fire and drought in the Alpine and Indigo shires and rural areas of Wodonga. The Ovens Landcare Network, covering Alpine and Indigo shires and Rural City of Wangaratta, Mid Ovens Landcare Consortium Inc covering Alpine, Indigo and Towong shires, and Whorouly Landcare Group were among 37 organisations in the North East to each receive $500 support grants to assist with administration and running costs. It is 40 years since Victoria’s first Landcare group was formed at Winjallok near St Arnaud in 1986, and the anniversary will be celebrated at the 2026 Victorian Landcare Awards in Melbourne on 15 October. Other groups and projects in North East to receive 2026 Victorian Landcare Grants - $20,000 to Wodonga Urban Landcare Network for habitat, waterways and resilience community conservation Action in Wodonga. - $20,000 to Mitta Valley Landcare Inc for its Mitta Valley wetlands project. - $20,000 to Indigo Creek Landcare Group Inc. for stock exclusion fencing along Indigo Creek to reduce erosion and improve native vegetation. - $20,000 to Bethanga Landcare Group for protecting the Bandy-Bandy. - $19,991 to Upper Murray Landcare Network for fire recovery projects to restore and protect conservation values on private and public land. - $19,820 to Springhurst & Byawatha Hills Landcare Group for its paddock trees project. - $19,760 to Rutherglen Landcare Group for its project to protect turtle nesting from foxes. - $18,600 to Wodonga Urban Landcare Network to build gardening and habitat skills for biodiversity in Wodonga. - $17,855 to Chiltern Landcare Group for its restoration and seed security project at Black Dog Creek. - $17,740 to Wooragee Landcare Group Inc for its restoring Reedy Creek project. - $15,013 to Honey Suckle and Spring Creek Landcare Group Inc for its revegetation and fire recovery engagement program in Towong Shire. - $7924 to Yackandandah Landcare for its wildlife postcards and wattles project. - $7990 to Milawa Markwood Oxley Landcare for the regeneration of Oxley Bush Reserve. - $6990 to Friends of Staghorn Wildlife Shelter to support native bird breeding and fledging survival. - $4700 to Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Inc for its aquatic plant floating island project. - $3550 to Warby Range Landcare Group Inc. for its project on unseen creature about the farm.