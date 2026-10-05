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Landcare groups funded to continue biodiversity projects across Alpine Shire

<p>WELCOME FUNDING: Myrtleford & District Landcare & Sustainability Inc vice president Paul Reser said the $2700 grant will help fund the ongoing Tales along the Trails project on the mosaic trail. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>WELCOME FUNDING: Myrtleford & District Landcare & Sustainability Inc vice president Paul Reser said the $2700 grant will help fund the ongoing Tales along the Trails project on the mosaic trail. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

WELCOME FUNDING: Myrtleford & District Landcare & Sustainability Inc vice president Paul Reser said the $2700 grant will help fund the ongoing Tales along the Trails project on the mosaic trail. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

State backs more mosaic trail events in Myrtleford, native restoration near Porepunkah.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

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