At a combined gathering of Bright Lions and Bright Rotary clubs this month, Myrtleford P-12 College year 10 student Emma Pitman was awarded the 2026 Allan J Findlay Memorial Bursary.

Allan J Findlay, affectionally known within the community as Big Al, was renowned for the support he gave to many organisations and individuals, his community connections and for making a huge difference in the lives of so many.

In recognition and celebration of his life, the Allan J Findlay Memorial Bursary was established by Bright Lions and Rotary clubs in the hope the annual bursary will not only remind all the community of Allan and his extraordinary community spirit, but also of the continued need for others to engage with and subsequently support their communities.

The bursary was also designed to assist young people to pursue and achieve their goals and be able to give back to communities on a local or possibly global level.

The 2026 bursary attracted eight applications, of which six were shortlisted for interviews with the panel, consisting of a representative from the community, the Lions club and the Rotary club.

Bright Lions Club member, Jenni Sgambelloni said Emma was an outstanding recipient.

"Emma’s application and interview stood out as the outright winner, as it fully encompassed the community spirit of consideration and care of others without personal gain, which is what the bursary is all about," she said.

"The bursary will assist Emma with her plan to attend the CEDA Nepal Program, allowing her to completely immerse herself in a totally different life and culture and thereby better understand the challenges faced by our immigrant community.

"Emma will also participate in volunteer work within the Nepalese community whilst visiting."

Upon her return, Emma hopes to create a support hub for the immigrant youth in the Alpine Shire.