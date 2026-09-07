Heavy rain sees some flash flooding, tree blocking road

Myrtleford and surrounding districts experienced a number of road closures on Saturday 5 September, following overnight and early morning rains which caused minor flooding and trees to block off back roads. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Myrtleford had 29.6mm of rainfall between 7pm on Friday 4 to 8pm Saturday 5 September, with the majority of the downpour occurring on Saturday morning. As a result, Happy Valley Creek overflowed and cut off access to Standish Street from approximately 2:30pm on Saturday, with logs and debris flowing over the road to make the roadway hazardous. As water levels continued to rise, the local SES unit closed-off the road, advised drivers to take Lewis Avenue as a detour if possible and notified VicRoads for further monitoring, before it was reopened on Sunday afternoon. Later that same evening, Myrtleford SES crews were called to Mudgegonga's Blacks Flat Road where a tree had fallen down and blocked the whole road. On arrival they discovered a very large pine tree which had been completely uprooted by the softening of the earth surrounding the tree. After a few hours work, crews managed to clear a safe access path for the locals to get past. The remainder of the tree clearing was passed on to Alpine Shire Council workers who were armed with heavy-duty tree clearing equipment.