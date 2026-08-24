Health leaders join Alpine Health board

Alpine Health has strengthened the leadership guiding healthcare across Alpine and Indigo communities with the appointment of two experienced health and aged care leaders to its board of directors. Board chair Cameron Oxley said the appointments of Lauren Vera and Tony Dunn, together with the reappointment of Corinne Rice, will help guide Alpine Health as it responds to the changing needs of rural communities and the evolving health and aged care sectors. "Healthcare is changing rapidly, particularly in regional Victoria," Mr Oxley said. "Our board plays an important role in ensuring Alpine Health continues to provide safe, high quality care close to home. "We are delighted to welcome Lauren and Tony. "Their experience and leadership will help shape the future of local healthcare and ensure Alpine Health remains well positioned to deliver the services our communities rely on." Ms Vera returns to Alpine Health, having previously worked within the organisation. She is currently head of governance, strategy and risk at Orygen and brings extensive experience in healthcare governance, strategy and organisational improvement. Mr Dunn, chief executive officer of Westmont Aged Care, has more than two decades of leadership experience across health and aged care. His expertise in aged care, community services and sector reform will support Alpine Health as it continues to strengthen services for older people across the region. Mr Oxley also welcomed the reappointment of Ms Rice, whose continued service provides valuable continuity and a strong understanding of Alpine Health and the communities it serves. "Corinne has made a significant contribution to Alpine Health through her thoughtful leadership and genuine commitment to improving healthcare for our communities and we are delighted she will continue serving on the board," he said. The board also acknowledged the contribution of outgoing directors David Leggo and Sonja Greenfield, thanking them for their years of dedicated service. "David and Sonja have generously given their time, expertise and leadership to Alpine Health during a period of significant change," Mr Oxley said. "On behalf of the board, our staff and the communities we serve, I sincerely thank them for their commitment and the positive legacy they leave behind." Mr Oxley said Alpine Health's board members play an important role in ensuring the organisation remains focused on delivering sustainable, high-quality healthcare. "Every decision our board makes is about ensuring people across the Alpine and Indigo communities can continue to access exceptional healthcare and aged care close to home," he said. "We look forward to the knowledge and fresh perspectives Lauren and Tony will bring as we continue shaping the future of healthcare in our region."