MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 23 May

Heiner's Bakery Stableford and Super 6 and Teams Event AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: David Matthews (11) 37 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Gerard Black (14) 37 pts.

B Grade Winner: Gordon Wallace (19) 36 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Trout Batt (21) 35 pts c/b.

Super 6 Winner: David Matthews (11) 15 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Matthew Manley (8) 14 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: M Manley 36, J Martin 35, P Cowman 35, B Caldwell 34, I Wales 34, S Hancock 33.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Brad Piazza, 4th 2nd Shot: Brian Caldwell, 8th: David Matthews, 14th: Trout Batt, 16th: Paul Cowman.

Raffle Winner: Trout Batt.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Brad Piazza 20 pts.

Thursday 21 May

Heiner’s Bakery Stableford AMCR 74 and AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Liz Orton (14) 38pts. A Grade Runner Up: Wendy Caldwell (19) 35 pts.

B Grade Winner: Heather Street (36) 37pts. B Grade Runner Up: Penny Dawkins (33) 31pts.

Ball Winners: Marnie Broz, Judy Bynon, Faye McLees.

9 Hole Winner: Denise O'Donohue 19pts.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Judy Bynon, 8th: Faye McLees, 14th: Liz Orton.

Wednesday 20 May

Heiner’s Bakery Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: David Matthews (11) 36 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Ian Wales (9) 35 pts.

B Grade Winner: George Browne (24) 36 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Emilo Miranda (20) 34 pts.

Ball Winners: B O'Donohue 32, M Mulkeen 32, A Haddock 32, A Loftus 32.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Brian Caldwell, 4th 2nd Shot: Emilo Miranda, 8th: Andrew Loftus, 14th: Evan Jones, 16th: Brian Caldwell.

Tuesday 19 May

Heiner’s Bakery Stableford AMCR 74 and AMCR 71

Winner: Marnie Broz (20) 36 pts. Runner Up: Wendy Caldwell (19) 34 pts.

Ball Winners: Carolyn Prowse, Liz Orton.

Foodworks NTPs - 14th: Lyn Dwyer.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday league on 18 May was won by Victor Selway with 39 points from Andy Cook with 33 points.

Selway was able to raid the Falls Creek Coaches Eagle’s Nest with his Eagle on the Par 5 fifth hole.

The ladies played the 18 holes on Wednesday 20 May which was won by Liz Harvey with 31 points from Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 24 points.

Part of the group played the front nine on the same day, which was won by Gill Harrowfield with 17 points from Lynda Barter with 13 points.

NTP, second shot on the seventh was Gill Harrowfield.

The men played the front nine on Wednesday 20 May which was won by Andrew Greenfield with 20 points from Keith Archibald with 19 points, and Trevor English with 18 points.

NTP on the seventh was Mark Redmond, and the ninth was Andrew Greenfield.

The ladies played the 18 holes on Saturday 23 May, which was won by Gill Harrowfield with 33 points from Liz Harvey with 30 points.

NTP, second shot, was Liz Harvey.

The men played the fourth and final round of their club championships on Saturday 23 May, which was won by Mark Redmond with a net 69 from Josh Crawford with net 73.

Balls were handed out to Andrew Greenfield (net 76), Dave Browning and Ben Ritson, both with net 77.

NTP on the seventh was Peter Hertzog, the ninth was Victor Selway, and the 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Bruce Plant.

The money on the 18th was handed to a visitor from Thurgoona GC, Greg Haynes, while Roger Church got inside his ball, but was not in the Money Hole Comp.

The final results for the championship (best three of four rounds) were:

A Grade and Club Champion: Keith Archibald with a gross score of 237 from Victor Selway with 244.

B Grade was won by Tristan Hall with 268 from Josh Crawford with 273.

C Grade was won by Mark Redmond with 277 from Andrew Greenfield with 292.

The 54 Hole Handicap Champion was Mark Redmond with net 220 from Keith Archibald with net 222.

Congratulations to all who played in the championships over the month of May.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As the great American golfer Hale Irwin once said, “Golf is the loneliest sport. You’re completely alone with every conceivable opportunity to defeat yourself. Golf brings out your assets and liabilities as a person. The longer you play, the more certain you are that a man’s performance is the outward manifestation of who, in his own heart, he really thinks he is.”

With those words enough to make you consider giving up golf, let’s see how the golfers went last week at Bright.

Sunday 17 May, all gender Stableford competition.

Winner: Theo Heuperman 19 C/C 38 pts C/B. Runner up: Adam Benincasa 9 H/C 38 pts.

Ball winners: Rod Brown 37 pts and James Neylon 33 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: James Neylon, 6th: Phil Jessen, 11th: Phil Jessen, 16th: Theo Heuperman.

Monday 18 May, veteran’s Stableford competition.

Winner: Joel Matthews 39 pts.

Ball winners: Andrew Robertson 34 pts and Graham Barrow 33 pts.

Wednesday 20 May, Ladies 4BBB Stableford competition.

Winners: Tina Cook and Bernie Wickes 44 pts.

Ball winners: Di Anders and Lisa Anders 36 pts C/B, Carol Bailey and Robyn Poyner 36 pts C/B.

NTPs – 3rd: Carol Burgess, 6th: Suzette Heydon, 11th: Tina Cook, 16th: Di Anders.

Thursday 21 May, Men’s Stableford competition.

A field of 46 golfers played, and produced a couple of great scores.

Winners: Ben Turner (Murrabit Golf Club) 27 H/C 42 pts, Brian Bakof (National Golf Club) 6 H/C 38 pts, Andy Miller 17 H/C 37 pts C/B, Krusty Carlisle 13 H/C 37 PTS, Steve Grogan 27 H/C 36 pts, Andrew Palm 35 pts C/B, James Neylon 35 pts C/B, Jason Egbers 35 pts, Pete Short 34 pts, Mark Stephenson 34 pts C/B, Mark Frost 34 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Andy Miller, 6th: Leon Burstin, 11th: Andy Miller, 16th: Phil Jesse.

The chicken winner was Andy Miller 19 pts, and the NAGA was a hard fought battle between ‘Buffalo’ Bill Kelty and Ken Bailey - both finished with a very ordinary 21 points, but on a countback, Ken Bailey took home the very old Bright Golf Club champaign flute.

Saturday 23 May, open all golfers, Stableford competition.

A group of 60 golfers teed off and the winners and grinners were: Travis Merritt (Commercial Club Albury) 1 H/C 35 pts C/B, Damon Barker 14 H/C 35 pts, Mark Stephenson 7 H/C 34 pts C/B, Peter McGrath 10 H/C 34 pts C/B, Carol Bailey 19 H/C 34 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Adam Benincasa 34 pts, Jake Woods 33 pts C/B, Andrew Badrock 33 pts C/B, Chris Davey 33 pts, Cameron Wickes 33 pts, Leon Burstin 32 pts C/B and Elliot Bailey (Future Golf) 32 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Hamish McPhee, 6th: Di Anders, 11th: Rod Brown, 16th: Dave Mascoh.

The Member’s Draw was Angus Murrells who was absent, so it will jackpot again to next Saturday.

The NAGA went to Fran Bentley with a ‘fine’ 21 points, and she was delighted with her Morwell Golf Club glass, and that will be going straight to the ‘pool room’.

The Bright Golf Guru idea of the week: should all golfers hit off the same tees with the handicaps adjusted accordingly?