MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 4 April

Buffalo Pantry Stableford & Super 6 & AMCR 71 AWCR 73

A Grade Winner: Chris Rowney (12) 39 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Andrew Loftus (15) 38 pts.

B Grade Winner: Douglas Wain (20) 42 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Andrew McKerral (17) 40 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Douglas Wain (20) 16 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Dylan Pool (2) 15 pts c/b.

Ball winners: P Cowman 38, B Carroll 37, B Caldwell 36, D Pool 35, P Veldman 35, B Piazza 34, P Evans 34, J Roseby 34.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Brad Carroll, 4th 2nd Shot: Jim Martin, 8th: Matthew Thorley, 14th: Matthew Thorley, 16th: Jim Martin.

Raffle Winner: Douglas Wain.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Robert Wheeler 21 pts.

Thursday, 2 April

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal - Stroke - AWCR 74 & AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Angela O'Shaughnessy (15) 79/64. A Grade Runner Up: Barb Welch (18) 90/72.

B Grade Winner: Helen Mummery (30) 99/69. B Grade Runner Up: Kerry Chapman (35) 106/71.

Ball Winners: Ann Hazeldine, Denise O'Donohue, Ann Bryant, Liz Orton.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Helen Mummery, 2nd on the 4th: Barb Welch, 14th: Sandra Piazza.

Putting: Angela O'Shaughnessy 25 putts.

Wednesday, 1 April

Buffalo Pantry Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Craig Shewell (16) 35 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Stephen Piddington (10) 34 pts c/b.

B Grade Winner: Andrew McKerral (17) 37 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Andrew Roseby.

Ball Winners: D Cummins 34, I Wales 34, S Hancock 34, A Haddock 34, B Caldwell 33, G Browne 33, B O'Donohue 33.

Eagles Nest: Ian Wales, 17th hole.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: David Cummins, 4th 2nd Shot: Alex Jones, 8th: David Cummins, 14th: David Jackson, 16th: Craig Shewell.

Tuesday, 31 March

Jim Broz Gas Supplies- Par AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Marnie Broz (19) E C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Margaret Curtis (16) E c/b.

B Grade Winner: Faye McLees (27) +2. B Grade Runner Up: Lyn Dwyer (32) +1.

9 Hole Winner: Robyn Ternes (9) -1. 9 Hole Runner Up: Penny Dawkins (16) -2 c/b.

Ball Winners: Denise O'Donohue, Margaret Fitridge, Liz Orton.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Margaret Curtis, 2nd on the 4th: Robyn Ternes, 14th: Margaret Curtis.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday league on 30 March was won by Trevor English with 41 points from Victor Selway with 34 points.

The ladies played the back nine on Wednesday, 1 April which was won by Gill Harrowfield with 18 points from Ute Svoboda with 15 points.

The ladies also played 18 holes on the day which was won by Liz Harvey with 32 points from Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 29 points.

NTP, second shot on the 18th, was Liz Harvey.

The men also played the back nine on the Wednesday which was won by Neil Tappe with 21 points from Andrew Cook and Ivan Mock with 20 points.

Brian Henning with 19 points and Andrew Greenfield with 18 points rounded out the ball comp.

NTP on the 17th was Ron Gallagher.

The men played par on Saturday, 4 April which was won by David Drew with +3 from Josh Crawford and Rod McMahon with their +2s.

On +1 was Brett Williams, Steuart Snooks and Roger Church collecting a ball each.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Roger Church, the ninth was Tom Redmond, the 17th was Rick Biesboer, and the money was won by Grant Frisken on the 18th.

The ladies played the back nine again on Saturday, 4 April, which was won by Liz Harvey with 17 points on a countback from Helen Whittaker.

NTP, second shot on the 18th, was Liz Harvey.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As someone once said, “a week is a long time in a game of golf.”

Most golfers will understand this comment, and it’s with a great deal of interest we can be the judge in last week’s results at Bright.

Monday, 30 March, Veteran’s Stableford competition.

The outstanding winner was Rod Brown, 7 H/C 39 pts, and the ball winners were Mark Stephenson 36pts and in third place, Denis Hayes 35pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Mark Stephenson, 6th: Rod Brown, 11th: Mark Stephesnson, 16th: Rod Brown.

Wednesday, 1 April, Ladies Stroke competition.

Winners: Carol Burgess 14 H/C nett 72 C/B. Second: Leanne Poyner, 45 H/C 72 nett C/B.

Ball winners: Suzette Heydon nett 72, Tina Cook nett 75 C/B.

NTPs - 6th: Penny White, 11th: Di Anders, 16th: Carol Burgess.

Thursday, 2 April, Men’s Stableford competition.

A field of 39 golfers played, with a couple of exceptional results.

Winners: Gary Weston 31 H/C (but not for much longer) 45 pts, Rod Brown 6 H/C 40 pts, Mark Frost 17 H/C 39 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Kevin Reed 39 pts C/B, Angus Murrells 39 pts C/B, Andrew Badrock 39 pts and Phil Bardsley-Smith, 38 pts C/B.

All the rest, thanks for coming.

NTPs - 3rd: Matt Ellis, 6th: Heath Thompson, 11th: Heath Thompson, 16th: Frog Thompson.

The chicken winner went to Gary Weston with a magnificent 24 points on the front nine.

The NAGA went to Graham Barrow with a respectable 29 points on a countback from Neil Gill.

Saturday, 4 April, could only mean one thing: Easter Saturday at Bright Golf Club.

Out of the 71 players who ventured out under perfect conditions, only five golfers played under their handicaps.

The one outstanding Bright golfer, who has been one of the form players over the past several competitions, Kevin Reed blitzed the field with another outstanding result.

Playing off a 21 H/C, he returned to the club house with 41 pts.

The rundown for the places were: Riley Bacon 1 H/C 39 pts, Jason Egbers 14 H/C 38 pts C/B, Adam Benincasa 10 H/C 38 pts, Gavin Hunt 11 H/C 37 pts C/B, Steve O’Rielly 14 H/C 37 pts, Edward Moore 7 H/C 36 pts, Ross Heydon 22 H/C 36 pts C/B, ‘Buffalo’ Bill Kelty 20 H/C, 36 pts.

Ball winners: Russell Parsons 36 pts C/B, Frog Thompson 36 pts, Cameron Wickes 35 pts C/B, James Neylon 35 pts C/B, Guy Packham 35 pts C/B, Callum Neal 35 pts C/B, Gareth Williams 35 pts C/B, Darren Wood 35 pts C/B, Cameron Wood 35 pts, and bringing up the rear, Robert Taylor with 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd and the 6th both went to Adam Benincasa, 11th: Mark Frost, 16th: James Neylon.

The Member’s Draw went to Greg Walsh who was absent, so it will jackpot to next week.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: When standing on the edge of a water hazard, do you, A: take your normal stance, keep your head down and hit the ball, or B: take a reflective moment, consider your position and then carefully hit your ball into the water?