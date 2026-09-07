Golf results

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<p>HOLE-IN-ONE: Carol Burgess pulled off the nigh-impossible with a hole-in-one on the third hole at Bright.</p>\\n
<p>HOLE-IN-ONE: Carol Burgess pulled off the nigh-impossible with a hole-in-one on the third hole at Bright.</p>\\n

HOLE-IN-ONE: Carol Burgess pulled off the nigh-impossible with a hole-in-one on the third hole at Bright.

The weekly wrap up from around the region.
Nathan de Vries
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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