Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Thursday 3 September BWS Myrtleford - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner: Lizzie Orton (15) 34pts. Runner Up: Kerry Newton (20) 33pts. Ball winners: M Curtis, S Kelly, H Street. NTPs - 1st: M Curtis, 4th: L Orton, 14th: M Curtis. 9 Hole Winner: Denise O'Donohue 12pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Judith Murray 10pts. Tuesday 1 September Drummond Golf Albury Monthly Medal - BWS Myrtleford - Stroke AMCR 74 A Grade winner: M Broz (20) 88/68. A Grade Runner Up: M Curtis (19) 95/76. B Grade Winner: S Kelly (39) 111/72. B Grade Runner Up: F McLees (31) 112/81c/b. Ball Winner: V Sims, H Street, S Deas. Putting: Linda Loftus 23 putts. 9 Hole Winner: P McPherson 12pts. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The ladies of the Mount Beauty Golf Club played the front nine on Wednesday 2 September which was won by Liz Harvey with 15 points from both Gayle Jennings and Ruth Rynehart with 12 points apiece. The men played the back nine on Wednesday 2 September which was won by Josh Crawford with 18 points on a countback from Richard Wilson and Ross Rynehart. NTP on the 17th was Matt Richardson, and the 18th was David Drew. No-one played on Saturday 6 September - the course was closed due to having been drenched with at least 60mm of rain in the previous 10 to 12 hours. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB Have you ever wondered why golfers have sometimes been known to swear? Most players think their abilities are more suited to professional golf, while the remainder of us realists realise that there are two things which will improve your game: 1) luck and 2) luck. Last week at Bright, on Wednesday 2 September, ‘Lady Luck’ was certainly with Carol Burgess, when playing the third hole, her pink ball sailed majestically onto the green and found the bottom of the hole. Her fellow golfers were almost as thrilled as Carol was. Winner: Tina Cook 12 H/C nett 71. Ball winners: Bernie Wickes nett 72, Carol Burgess nett 76. NTPs - 3rd: Carol Burgess (hole in one), 6th: Tina Cook, 16th: Tina Cook. Thursday 3 September, Men’s Stableford competition. A field of 36 players took part, and it certainly was tight at the top of the leaderboard. Winners: Graham Badrock 19 H/C 38 pts C/B, Phil Bardsley-Smith 9 H/C 38 pts C/B, Greg Dawson 14 H/C 38 pts C/B, Nev Blewitt 21 H/C 38 pts C/B. Ball winners: Brendan Cudmore 16 H/C 38 pts C/B, Troy Stevens 38 pts, Sam Bakes 36 pts C/B and Cameron Wickes 36 pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Troy Stevens, 6th: Brendan Cudmore, 11th: Rod Brown, 16th: Victor Selway. The Chicken Winner was Cameron Wickes, and the NAGA went to Russ Munro from Yackandandah with 21 pts. Saturday 5 September was a complete washout, no play, so the September Monthly Medal will be played on Saturday 12 September. The Bright Golf Guru question of the week: If this rain continues, do we think about building a boat, or just be patient? It can’t rain forever, but there is always a but, the farmers should be happy, especially those in Mudgegonga.