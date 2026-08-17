MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 15 August

Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Craig Piazza (5) 37 pts. A Grade Runner Up: David Matthews (12) 33 pts.

B Grade Winner: Geoffrey Sims (23) 42 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Gerard Black (17) 38 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Warren Rowney (26) 16 pts c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: Kelvin Wallace (15) 16 pts.

Ball Winners: S Hancock 37, G Browne 35, B Piazza 34, J Giulbert 33, C Rowney 33.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Paul Cowman, 5th: Brad Piazza, 10th: David Rowe, 14th: Jason Gilbert.

Raffle Winner: Craig Piazza.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Paul Evans 20 pts.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The men played the front nine on Wednesday 12 August which was won by Neil Tappe with 15 points from Mark Jacobson with 14 points.

The men played a Stableford round on Saturday 15 August which was won by Stuart Cariss with 36 points on a countback from Dave Browning.

Balls were handed to Tony Campen for his 34 points, and to Victor Selway and Keith Archibald for their 31 points each.

NTP on the seventh was Stuart Cariss, the ninth was the club, the Tatts ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office was handed to Andrew Greenfield for the 17th, and the money on the 18th was won by Al Randell.

The ladies played 18 holes on Saturday 15 August which was won by Leesa Bevan with 26 points from Liz Harvey with 20 points.

NTP on the 18th, second shot, was Leesa Bevan.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

It didn’t appear that there was going to be any golf played last week at Bright due to the extreme weather conditions.

With the course closed for the first four days of the week, the members and visitors finally got access on the Friday.

Friday 14 August, nine-hole competition.

Winner: Lee Paul with a very fine 21 pts. Runners up: Sarah Willaimson 19 pts and Roschelle Harrison 17 pts.

Saturday 15 August.

A field of 56 golfers teed off and although the conditions were heavy, two exceptional scores were recorded.

Winners: Phil Bardsley-Smith 9 H/C 39 pts, Butch Thomas 28 H/C 38 pts, Zorro Zwiersen 15 H/C 36 pts C/B, Bill Stonhill 18 H/C 36 pts, Gareth Williams 17 H/C 35 pts C/B.

Ball winners Doug Badrock 35 pts C/B, Heather Thompson 35 pts C/B, Greg Dawson 35 pts, Jacob Schreiber 34 pts, John O’Shea 33 pts C/B, James Neylon 33 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: James Neylon, 6th: Bill Stonhill, 11th: Neil Gill, 16th: Angus Murrells.

The members draw went to Robert Taylor who was absent so it will jackpot again to next Saturday. The NAGA went to Joel Matthews with an ordinary 23 pts.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week, ‘the wattles are out, the snow is melting, the grass is beginning to grow, the days are becoming warmer, so, bring on Spring’.