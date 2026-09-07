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Full-circle opportunity for Bright B reserve

<p>ONE LAST GAME: Coach Brydee bond is looking to lead her B reserve side to their first premiership since the competition was started in 2010. PHOTOS: United Bright Football Netball Club</p>\\n
<p>ONE LAST GAME: Coach Brydee bond is looking to lead her B reserve side to their first premiership since the competition was started in 2010. PHOTOS: United Bright Football Netball Club</p>\\n

ONE LAST GAME: Coach Brydee bond is looking to lead her B reserve side to their first premiership since the competition was started in 2010. PHOTOS: United Bright Football Netball Club

A perfect season is a rarity in sport, but Bright is on the cusp of greatness.
Nathan de Vries
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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