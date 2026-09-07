Full-circle opportunity for Bright B reserve

The Ovens and King has offered a B reserve grade since 2010, and Bright’s B reserve team has the chance to reclaim lost glory after 16 years in the wilderness. Bright won their very first B reserve premiership in the competition’s first year, and will be gunning for their second when they take on Bonnie Doon this Saturday at the court at WJ Findlay Reserve. The blue and white enter as undeniable favourites, having rolled through the year undefeated with some absolute guns and breathtaking team cohesion. Bright coach Brydee Bond said it had been a brilliant year to date, and one more win would cap off a perfect season, but they were aware of the eyes on the team. “We’re very excited, we’re feeling ready, but feeling a lot of pressure because we have gone through the year undefeated,” she said. “There’s a lot weighing on our shoulders, but we’re definitely ready for the job. “I think it’s just at the back of everyone’s mind. “We’re staying positive and everything, but it’s hard not to notice it’s a part of it as well.” Bright have some absolute stars on the court, with Defender Tracy Fitzpatrick and shooter Mia Lynch finishing first and second in the league best and fairest count, but Bond said the experience and cohesion within the team was what had carried them into the decider. “There’s not a weak link in the team,” she said. “We go out on the court every week and we do it for each other, we’re out there putting everything on the line for each other because we know how hard we work individually, so as a team we want to reward that and get the job done. “There are some girls in that team who have been playing together for years and years. “We worked out during the season that our median age is about 39, we’ve got about five ladies who are over the age of 45, they’ve been playing netball and playing together forever. “Hopefully we’ll be able to reward them for the hard work they’ve put in over the years.” It will not be an easy match, with Bright’s opposition Bonnie Doon no stranger to the big days of the season. They last met in the second semi-final, when Bright got the job done 46-37, but the pressure of a grand final is a completely different beast. “We match up quite well with them, our defensive end is quite strong and we pride ourselves on defensive pressure down the court,” Bond said. “It takes the pressure off the attackers as well and the shooters especially, knowing we have a very strong defensive end and they’ll work their bums off to get it back for us. “Bonnie Doon are very fast, but our shooting end is very strong – the times our goalers have been matched up with their defence, we’ve not struggled with it. “Mia is an absolute weapon in goal shooter.” The B reserve grand final takes place from 12pm at WJ Findlay reserve this weekend, with Bright hoping to complete a perfect season when they take on Bonnie Doon.