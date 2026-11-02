Local businesses are being encouraged to register for a free program aimed at boosting mental health in the workplace.

The Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program has been running for 12 months and helps small and medium-sized Victorian businesses identify and manage psychosocial risks, and reduce the risk of mental injuries.

The free initiative, which is delivered by AP Psychology & Consulting Services in partnership with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been accessed by more than 300 companies since it was launched.

The online program is aimed at businesses and industries identified as having high mental health risks, but is open to any small to medium sized business operating in Victoria.

Participants learn how to navigate issues such as workplace stress, burnout, bullying, poor workplace culture and work-related mental health claims, with the aim of building mentally healthy, high-performing workplaces.

The program provides expert guidance and digital tools tailored to the needs of each business.

Victorian businesses can register for the free Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program at www.victorianchamber.com.au/mentallyhealthy