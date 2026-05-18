Alpine Shire residents can dispose of their green waste for free at transfer stations in Mount Beauty, Myrtleford and Porepunkah on Saturday 30, and Sunday, 31 May.

Council offers this opportunity alongside the weekly food organics garden organics (FOGO) bins and as an alternative to burning off in residential areas.

Transfer stations will be open from 10am to 2pm at all three sites.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, encouraged community members to take advantage of this free opportunity to dispose of their green waste.

"This is the first of our two free green waste weekends we [will] hold throughout the year," she said.

"If you find your weekly kerbside FOGO bins are becoming full with autumn leaves, I encourage you to use this free weekend to dispose of your other green waste, like tree trimmings and other prunings."

The following restrictions apply for the free green waste weekend at all transfer stations: a maximum of two cubic metres per customer, per day; green waste must be clean, free of wire and contaminants; branches must be 200 millimetres in diameter or less; root balls must be clean of dirt and stones and 300 millimetres or less, with no stumps accepted.

All items larger than 300 millimetres or which are too dirty need to be disposed of as hard waste and charged accordingly.

Community members are reminded transfer stations in Alpine Shire will not accept tipping trailers: transfer station attendants are required to turn away customers who arrive with a tipping trailer.

High traffic is expected, so residents are asked to be patient as transfer station attendants support all members to dispose of their green waste.

Cr Nicholas also reminded community members, while it may be tempting to burn off at home, there are more effective and environmentally friendly ways to dispose of green waste.

"Our local laws have clauses which specify when, what and how people are permitted to burn off in residential areas," she said.

"Specifically, people in residential areas can only burn dry tree limbs and prunings between 10am and 3pm on days not declared as a day of total fire ban and are prohibited from burning off fallen leaves, lawn clippings, hulls, burrs, or casings from nut trees.

"Rather than burning off, I encourage people to take advantage of opportunities such as the upcoming free green waste weekend or using their weekly kerbside FOGO bin, both of which lead to the creation of an organic mulch resource which can be used for all sorts of good things.

"Another option is home composting, which is a terrific way to turn your green waste into rich soil for your garden beds and create a circular ecosystem in your very own backyard."

Cr Nicholas reiterated disrespectful behaviour towards transfer station attendants is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Our attendants are always more than willing to help people who need a hand disposing of their waste," she said.

"They treat every person with respect and expect that courtesy in return, as they conscientiously do their job."

More information about transfer stations, including locations and opening hours, can be found on Council's website by visiting: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/residents-ratepayers/waste-recycling/transfer-stations