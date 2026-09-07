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Former Bright dux flying high with Boeing internship

<p>HONOURED: Fromer Bright dux Lachlan Hore has been chosen for a summer internship at Boeing.</p>\\n
<p>HONOURED: Fromer Bright dux Lachlan Hore has been chosen for a summer internship at Boeing.</p>\\n

HONOURED: Fromer Bright dux Lachlan Hore has been chosen for a summer internship at Boeing.

Lachlan Hore among a dozen chosen from a field of 1000 for position.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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