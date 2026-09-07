Former Bright dux flying high with Boeing internship

A former dux of Bright P-12 College has secured an internship with Boeing for 2026-2027. Lachlan Hore graduated in 2021 and was included in the Faculty of Engineering Dean’s Honour List 2024 at Monash University. He recently received news he is one of 12 applicants among a field of more than 1000 to successful secure an internship with Boeing. Bright P-12 College acting principal Mathew Gray said it was fantastic to hear about one of the college's past students achieving at such a high level and taking the next steps in what promises to be an exciting career. "This is an outstanding achievement and a wonderful opportunity for Lachie," he said. Lachie was good enough to answer a few questions. Q. What have you been doing since leaving school? A. In 2022, I took a year off study and focused on work and other life pursuits after school. Since then I have been studying a bachelor of engineering (Honours) with a minor in Artificial Intelligence Engineering at Monash University. I am currently nearing the end of my fourth year of study. Q. Can you explain a bit about the Monash Honour List and what it means to you? A. The Monash engineering Dean's Honour List is a list of students that achieve a weighted average mark of over 80 percent across their core subjects in the previous academic year. I was happy about making this list as I enjoy pushing myself academically and want to prioritise getting the best possible skills/education that I can get. Q. Tell us about the Boeing internship A. It’s a summer internship for various engineering disciplines to get experience working in the aerospace industry. The internships are a bit like a three month interview. If they’re happy with my work, there’s potential for this to lead into a role at Boeing.