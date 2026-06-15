A Victorian MP has questioned the impetus of declared Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) as two thirds of approved renewable energy projects are located outside the REZ areas.

On May 29 the government declared five onshore REZs - South West, Central Highlands, Gippsland, Western and North West - with Central North zone, taking in part of the North East, subject to further consultation.

Despite this, several projects have been approved at multiple locations, namely the highly controversial Meadow Creek solar facility in the region's south.

Nationals MP for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland has demanded answers after government figures show 77 of Victoria’s 111 approved renewable energy projects are located outside REZs.

Ms Cleeland said serious questions were raised about whether the policy was achieving its stated purpose or simply dividing communities while industrialising productive agricultural land.

“Labor has spent years telling Victorians that Renewable Energy Zones are essential to strategically manage the energy transition, yet more than two-thirds of approved projects sit outside those zones,” Ms Cleeland said.

“If Renewable Energy Zones aren’t determining where projects are built, then what exactly are they achieving?

“Meanwhile, regional communities are being left to deal with the consequences, including the loss of productive farmland, declining land values, insurance pressures, fire risk and concerns about long-term land contamination.

“People are being asked to participate in a process when it increasingly feels like the decisions have already been made.”

Ms Cleeland said the Central North zone is yet to be declared but renewable energy projects across North East Victoria and surrounding communities continue to advance through the planning system as though the outcome has already been determined.

“How can Labor tell communities consultation is still underway while projects continue marching through the system across the very areas they are supposedly still consulting on?” she said.

The Nationals have committed to reviewing the Renewable Energy Zone framework and broader transmission plans.