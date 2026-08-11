Tawonga South's polar explorer turned astronaut, Eric Philps OAM, will take centre stage for National Science Week at a special event at Mount Beauty Community Centre this month.

Alpine Libraries is inviting the community to come and listen to one of Australia's most accomplished adventurers, who has spent more than four decades exploring some of the world's most remote and extreme environments.

Eric was the first Australian to ski to both the North Pole and South Pole and has pioneered new routes across Antarctica while leading expeditions throughout the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

In March last year he made history as the first person to fly into orbit under the Australian flag, serving as mission specialist and medical officer on SpaceX's groundbreaking FRAM2 mission.

The mission became the first human spaceflight to orbit directly over both Poles, completing 55 polar orbits around Earth.

As part of National Science Week, Eric will be at the Mount Beauty Community Centre from 10.30am on Friday 21 August to share stories from his remarkable career.

Tickets are free, but bookings are essential - visit https://events.humanitix.com/national-science-week-with-eric-philips