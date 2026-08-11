First-time dads are invited to attend a free lunch and discussion session at Wandiligong this Saturday focused on building connections, sharing experiences and supporting wellbeing during the transition to fatherhood.

Hosted by Nick from The Mental Health Coach, the event will provide practical wellbeing tips, honest conversation and an opportunity to meet other local fathers who understand the journey of becoming a parent.

The event from 12 noon at the Mountain View Hotel in Wandiligong is free and has a complimentary pizza lunch provided.

To register go online at: https://events.humanitix.com/new-dads-round-table-navigating-fatherhood-together

Dads and father figures across Alpine Shire are also being encouraged to get involved in a growing series of Dads & Tots Breakfast Meet Ups being organised through Alpine Shire Council's Dads' Group initiative.

The free community gatherings provide an opportunity for dads to connect with one another, spend quality time with their children, and build supportive social networks in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Each session includes a free barbecue breakfast and offers children aged 0-5 years the chance to play and explore local playgrounds while dads meet other local fathers navigating many of the same experiences and challenges.

Upcoming Dads & Tots Meet Ups include:

- Harrietville Tavare Park Playground - Saturday 22 August, 9.30am-11.30am;

- Bright Howitt Park Playground - Saturday 5 September, 9.30am-11.30am;

- Bright Howitt Park Playground - Saturday 19 September, 9.30am-11.30am;

- Mount Beauty Bicentennial Park Playground - Saturday 26 September, 9.30am-11.30am; and

- Myrtleford Cundy Park Playground - Saturday 3 October, 9.30am-11.30am.