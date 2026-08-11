Alpine Shire Council will support 40 events across the municipality through its 2026-27 Events Funding Program, with $154,000 allocated to help deliver a diverse calendar of community, cultural, sporting and tourism events.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the program received 52 applications requesting more than $285,000 in funding, which was whittled down to 40 events, with priority given to those that deliver strong community, visitor and economic benefits across the shire.

Five iconic community events have received the highest funding of $10,000, namely the Bright Autumn Festival, La Fiera Italian Festival, Myrtleford Show, Tour of Bright and Wandiligong Nut Festival.

Council also welcomed several new events to the funding program, including Adventure Week, Backyard Tours presented by Life in the Peloton, Bright Adaptive Mountain Bike Festival, Fairies Party in the Park, Freeburgh Folk Festival and Razorback Run.

Four of the 12 unsuccessful applications were for events outside the Alpine Shire, while several including Mount Beauty Oktoberfest & Dachsund Derby and Gravity Jam were deemed an extension of business, and others such as Dederang Picnic Races and OpenRoads Rally were not supported because they were considered financially viable.

In addition to the $154,000 Events Funding Program, council has also committed $60,000 for the Bright Rod Run CBD traffic and safety management plan, where council manages street activities and gatherings not officially part of the Bright Rod Run event at Pioneer Park in November.

Mayor Nicholas said the funding demonstrates council's commitment to supporting events that strengthen communities and showcase the region.

"Our events are at the heart of community life in Alpine Shire - they bring people together, celebrate the character of our towns, and attract visitors who support local businesses," she said.

"Council is proud to support the passionate volunteers, community groups and organisers whose dedication helps make Alpine Shire one of Victoria's premier event destinations."

2026-27 Events Funding Recipients

$1000: Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club Annual Easter Tournament

$2000: Alpe de Buffalo; Backyard Tours presented by LITP; Bright Adaptive Mountain Bike Festival; Bright Cabaret & Comedy Festival; Bright Gravity Enduro; Bright Make it Bake it Grow it Market; Bright Open; Bright Twilight Tastings; Great Alpine Classic; Harrietville Bush Markets; Mountaingrass Festival; Myrtleford Bush Market; Myrtleford Twilight Carols; Razorback Run; Resilient Community Picnic; Ride Her Way; Mount Beauty Running Festival.

$2500: Dinner Plain Sled Dog Sprint.

$3000: Bright Rotary Markets; It's A Long Way to the Top; Mental Wellbeing Week; Mount Beauty Market; Mount Beauty Writers Festival.

$3500: Buffalo Stampede.

$4000: Fairies Party in the Park; Harrietville Half Marathon.

$5000: Adventure Week; Bright Alpine Climb 4 Peaks; Bright Fun Run Trail Fest; Bright Winter Festival; Freeburgh Folk Festival; Myrtleford Lions Golden Spurs Rodeo; Myrtleford Summer Series; Wandi Cross.

$10,000: Bright Autumn Festival; La Fiera Italian Festival; Myrtleford Show; Tour of Bright; Wandiligong Nut Festival.