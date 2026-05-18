Vail Resorts has furthered its commitment to make skiing and snowboarding more accessible with a new pass this season designed to introduce adults to the sport across Falls Creek, Hotham and Perisher.

The newest Epic Australia Pass - Epic Beginner Bundle - follows the success of the Epic Australia 4-Day Pass introduced last winter.

The new Epic Beginner Bundle combines three flexible days of beginner lift access, lessons and rentals, available for adults, aged 18 and up, for $499 ($167 per day).

The bundle also provides discounts on additional lift tickets, lessons and rentals for the rest of the 2026 season.

And guests skiing and boarding with the Epic Beginner Bundle will also receive 20 per cent off a 2027 Epic Australia Pass or Epic Australia 4-Day Pass for next season.

For each of the three days, guests aged 18+ receive access to an adult group lesson led by an expert instructor, rental gear and lift access to green runs - intermediate and advanced terrain are not accessible on the pass.

The bundle offers flexibility to use the three days consecutively or spread them throughout the season and choose where to ski each day, allowing guests to learn at their own pace and explore different mountains.

With limited availability, people are encouraged to purchase the Epic Beginner Bundle now at epicaustraliapass.com.au and resort websites.

Once purchased, guests log into their account to reserve beginner lift access, group lessons and equipment rentals at their chosen resort.

Reservations are required for each of the three days.

While there are no blackout dates, availability may be limited on peak days, so planning ahead is recommended.