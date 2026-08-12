Last week emergency services responded to a fire near the Mansfield Plaza Mall.

The fire occurred in the Seasons Chinese Massage building, with the call coming in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

Smoke spread through neighboring buildings with businesses across the plaza area evacuating.

The Mansfield fire brigade responded to the scene.

Crews entered the massage parlour with breathing apparatus.

Mansfield CFA Captain, David Mims, described the scene as extremely smokey.

“More smoke than fire”, he said.

Smoldering towels were located, quickly removed and extinguished.

Crews remained for a few hours clearing the scene, removing the blackened towels and other small debris from the building’s storeroom.

It is believed the fire occurred due to the towels, which had been soaked in massage oils and placed into a dryer.

“It self-combusted,” Captain Mims said.

Surrounding businesses have reopened.

However, Seasons Chinese Massage have remained closed, awaiting the official conclusion of CFA and insurance investigations.