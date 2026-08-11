Bright P-12 College will host an open community day at its Dinner Plain campus on Thursday 27 August between 12pm and 2pm.

The event aims to bring together students, families, local businesses and the wider community to celebrate everything that makes Dinner Plain such a unique place to live and visit.

The village is this year celebrating the 40th anniversary since it was officially opened by then deputy premier Robert Fordham on 8 June 1986.

Inspired by the Dinner Plain Future Directions project, students have been exploring what makes their alpine village special and how they can help share its story with others. The event will showcase student learning through a fun, interactive community experience, featuring a student-designed stamp trail, hands-on activities, local history,

environmental education and opportunities to connect with local businesses and organisations.

The day will also enable the campus to raise valuable funds for a charity close to the hearts of the Dinner Plain School (and wider community) - the Friends of the Earth Snow Gum Campaign - through a delicious homemade bake sale and by selling commemorative tote bags decorated by designs from student’s stamps.

Students will also be presenting information about preserving the snow gums, with attendees having the opportunity to take part in the snow gum survey.

The day aims to celebrate the unique alpine environment, strong community spirit and rich local heritage, while encouraging visitors to discover the many experiences Dinner Plain has to offer.

Dinner Plain head teacher Nick Kenwright said the campus is excited to work alongside local businesses and community groups to make this a memorable event for everyone.