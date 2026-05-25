Dr Chris O’Brien of Bright Medical Centre has been named a finalist in the 2026 Victorian Rural Health Awards.

He is one of seven finalists in the category of 'Outstanding Contribution by a Rural GP or Rural Generalist', which recognises the significant contribution rural doctors make to their communities.

The nomination reflects Dr O’Brien’s longstanding dedication to providing compassionate, high-quality care to the Bright and alpine communities over the past 27 years.

Dr O'Brien said he has no idea how his nomination came about, however to be recognised for his work in his small town community was an honour.

"The award wasn't on my radar at all," he said.

"It's great to feel supported and recognised for the work we do in rural areas...a lot of GPs are doing that same work at the same time."

Dr O'Brien said he is working towards improving theatre and anaesthetic services in the region.

"There are limited theatre services running in Mount Beauty at the moment, for example," he said.

"My main goal is to get theatre services back to the level at which they were operating, approximately two years ago and expanding those services.

"Because our patients are having to travel a fair distance for those services, it would be good to return them for the community.

"Over the past few years, I've taken time out of my general practice to up-skill my anaesthetics, with a long-term view to improve surgical services available for the general community."

The award ceremony will take place online on Thursday, 25 June at 6pm.