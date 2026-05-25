Dr Justin Donaldson of Alba Health in Myrtleford is a finalist for this year's Victorian Rural Health Awards in the 'Outstanding Contribution to Rural Outreach Provision Award' category.

This award recognises a health professional, team or organisation which has made significant contributions in providing outreach services to rural and regional communities.

Last year, Dr Donaldson was nominated for the 'Outstanding Contribution for a GP in Rural Practice' award for Alba Health's 'Healthy Hearts Program', but was ultimately unsuccessful.

"I'm grateful the work the whole team has been doing has been recognised through this award nomination," he said.

"We'll just continue to work away as we normally do, aiming to improve access to medical services to strengthen and benefit our community.

"Particularly in specialist services such as the cardiology services and the respiratory service, but we're also hoping to provide further geriatric assessment and cognitive assessment services in due course, as well as expanding our skin clinic."

Dr Donaldson said unfortunately Alba Health was not successful in securing further Murray PHN grant funding to extend the clinic to include diabetes screening, as well as chronic kidney conditions.

"We appreciate Dr Julian Yeoh and his team and the ongoing collaboration partnership we've developed over the last couple of years," he said.

"We're hoping to still continue our outreach program with Dr Julian Yeoh at the clinic; which allows access to an echocardiogram and cardiology review on the same day at the clinic, for those patients who are a high-risk of heart disease.

"Many patients we pick up also have a type of respiratory problem or obstructive problem to their breathing pattern.

"That may be not just smokers, but those exposed to dust through their occupation, such as farmers.

"We hope to continue the program with the heart screening and respiratory screening in some shape or form, but it may need to change slightly."

The award ceremony will take place online on Thursday, 25 June at 6pm.