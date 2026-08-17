The Myrtleford Community Garden (MCG) is set to welcome members of the public as it hosts its annual Daffodil Day morning tea tomorrow, with trowels and shovels exchanged for kettles, cups and finger-foods, all for a good cause.

Members of the green-thumbed volunteer group are set to exchange their weekly Thursday morning working-bee get-together for a catch-up with a cuppa in honour of the Cancer Council's national fundraiser.

"We invite everyone to come along and support the Cancer Council again this year and help us raise important funds for those in need," MCG member and event organiser, Belinda Ramia said.

"There will be a morning tea spread, with tea and coffee and a raffle for some special prizes.

"It's a gold-coin-donation and all are welcome to join us."

The morning tea will run from 11am to 1pm on Thursday, 20 August.

Thursday mornings are the group's usual working bee times (from 10am).

Any interested community members are welcome to join in, with no skill level required for working bee mornings.

"The MCG is always open, so you can volunteer any time which works for you," Ms Ramia said.

"Any excess produce gathered goes in the 'Share Shed' by the garden entrance for the community to utilise."

The Myrtleford Community Garden is located on the east side of Lawrence Street.