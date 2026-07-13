Alpine Shire Council has joined a nationwide callout for a doubling of the $3.45 billion Commonwealth financial assistance grants to local government.

Council received $5,050,019 from the Commonwealth in 2025/26, comprising $3,609,698 for general purpose and $1,440,321 for local roads.

A letter, signed by associations representing more than 500 councils nationwide, was endorsed at the National General Assembly of Local Government last month.

Each council attended the assembly in Canberra and voted in favour of restoring financial assistance grants to one per cent of Commonwealth taxation revenue, an increase from the existing 0.5 per cent.

However, history is not on the councils' side as the last time the grants were one per cent of taxation revenue was in 1996.

The assembly's letter was sent to the speaker of the parliament as well as every MP and senator in a move president of Local Government NSW Mayor Darcy Byrne said was unprecedented.

"Mayors from every corner of the continent are joining with unions representing the whole local government workforce to say this crisis in funding for councils must be addressed," Cr Byrne said.

"In many regional communities, in particular, there is simply not enough funding for basic services to be maintained.

"That's why we have taken this unprecedented step to force the parliament to act on this crisis."

The letter highlighted the importance of being able to maintain services at a local government level.

"Councils provide vital services and infrastructure that our national economy and productivity rely upon," the letter read.

"The success of our Australian system of government depends upon our councils succeeding at grassroots level.

"But this system is in jeopardy."

Independent Indi federal MP Helen Haines said this letter is a clear message - councils are facing rising costs, ageing infrastructure, more frequent natural disasters and growing pressure to deliver essential services with limited resources.

"Through my work on the parliamentary inquiry into local government financial sustainability, I'm fighting for fairer funding for local councils," Dr Haines said.

"Regional councils right across Australia face serious challenge.

"Their evidence must lead to stronger government action, so that councils have the long-term funding certainty they need to keep delivering for their communities."