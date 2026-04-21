The Rural City of Wangaratta will deliver a $1.3 million energy efficiency upgrade at the Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre (WSAC), reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing operational costs.

The project will receive $658,884 in funding through the federal government’s Community Energy Upgrades Fund, which will be matched dollar for dollar by council.

The upgrade will modernise the centre’s heating systems and improve the building’s overall efficiency, helping to lower emissions.

Works include new high efficiency electric heat pumps, improved air sealing in the main pool hall and upgrades that will reduce reliance on gas.

Once complete, the project is expected to reduce more than 500 tonnes of CO₂e emissions each year, cut gas use by around 8800 gigajoules and deliver long term savings on energy bills.

The project supports council’s long term climate goals, including reducing emissions, transitioning to cleaner energy and improving the sustainability of community facilities.

Mayor Irene Grant said the project was an important step toward a more sustainable future for local facilities.

“With around 430,000 visits annually, the Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre is one of our busiest facilities," she said.

"This project will make the centre more energy efficient and cheaper to run in the long term.

“We’ve worked hard to secure this funding so we can reduce emissions while continuing to provide high quality services for the Wangaratta community.”

Lucid Consulting has been engaged to undertake the detailed design, and planning is already underway, with construction expected to begin in late 2026.

The works will be delivered in staged phases to minimise disruption and any short-term impacts will be communicated in advance through WSAC newsletters, direct updates to user groups, and council channels.

For more information visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/WSAC-Power-Efficiency-Implementation-Project.