The Bright Autumn Festival will return on Friday, 24 April to Sunday, 3 May, to allow locals and visitors alike to celebrate the colour, character and community spirit of our Alpine High Country.

Gala Day, the centrepiece of the festival, will take place on Saturday, 2 May.

Now firmly established as one of Australia’s longest-running regional festivals, the Bright Autumn Festival continues to showcase the best of the season through a rich mix of community events, gardens, music, exhibitions, markets and family-friendly activities.

Set against the striking backdrop of Bright’s autumn foliage, the festival offers a genuine chance to enjoy the region at its most colourful and welcoming.

Festival president, Fenella O'Sullivan, said the festival remained one of Bright’s most important annual celebrations.

“Each year, the Bright Autumn Festival gives us a chance to celebrate everything which makes this region special, from our stunning autumn colours and local produce to the people, businesses and community groups who bring the town to life," she said.

"It is a time for locals and visitors alike to come together and enjoy the very best of Bright.

“The event remains a proud reflection of the town and surrounding districts, bringing together residents, visitors, volunteers, community groups and businesses in a celebration both locally grounded and regionally significant.”

The Al Findlay Memorial Gala Day on Saturday, 2 May will again be a major highlight, featuring the Bright Rotary Market from 9am to 1pm, the Al Findlay Memorial Parade from 1:45pm, live music and Bright’s Got Talent at the Sibley Sound Shell.

Open gardens and the annual art exhibition will add further colour and variety to the weekend program.

The volunteer festival committee acknowledges the outstanding support of its sponsors and partners, whose contribution plays a vital role in helping deliver the event each year.

Ms O'Sullivan said support from local businesses and organisations was a critical part of the festival’s success, in a period of much upheaval in the district due to recent events.

“We are incredibly grateful to the sponsors, volunteers and supporters who continue to back the festival," she said.

"Their support helps us deliver an event which not only creates a great experience for locals and visitors, but also strengthens the sense of connection and pride which sits behind it.”

“This continued support from local business and community organisations reflects the strength of the festival’s place in Bright and the wider district.

"It also reinforces the festival’s role in supporting visitation, local trade and community connection during one of the region’s most visually spectacular times of year.”

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, stay a little longer and make the most of the festival period by exploring the many events, local businesses and natural attractions which make Bright such a popular autumn destination.

For more information, visit the Bright Autumn Festival website www.brightautumnfestival.org.au, or find the event pages on Instagram or Facebook.

Bright Singers can't wait to peform

For this year's festival, the Bright Singers are set to perform on two separate days, as well as at the Wandiligong Nut Festival this weekend.

"We always get really excited in the lead up to a concert," Singers' member Toni Limon said.

"The concerts give us a goal to work towards and we make sure we're polished.

"Between us, there are altos, sopranos, tenors and bass singers and we have a lot of fun singing all ranges of music.

"We're always welcoming new members; everyone can come along and have a go."

The Bright Singers rehearse every Tuesday night at the Bright Art Gallery.

"We practise at the gallery because they've got a beautiful baby grand," Ms Limon said.

"Our pianist, Jill Chewell is very accomplished, as is our musical director, Angela Isherwood."

The Bright Singers will perform at the Bright Community Centre next weekend, on 25 and 26 April, from 4pm to 6pm.

The 2026 Festival is supported by major sponsors Rotary Club of Bright, Bright Community Bank and Alpine Shire, together with Platinum and Naming Right’s Sponsor; Bright Valley.

Gold Sponsors are Foresight Engineering Services, Bright Brewery, Pepo Farms, Nightingale Bros Alpine Orchard and Dickens Real Estate/Bright Holiday Accommodation.

Alpine Light Gallery joins as Silver Sponsor, while Reed & Co Distillery is supporting the Festival as Bronze Sponsor for the first time.

Open Gardens sponsors are Dickens Real Estate/Bright Holiday Accommodation with Crispys Hardware providing the open gardens prize.