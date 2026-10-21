Council unites with Haines, condemns violence

Wangaratta councillors have unanimously condemned violence involving Federal Member for Indi Dr Helen Haines, pledging support for her family and staff and urging the community to remain united. The council endorsed a formal statement following the October 19 incident, declaring violence, threats and intimidation had no place in the community or democracy. Its resolution also recognised the courage of a local business owner who intervened, alongside other community members and emergency services personnel who assisted those affected. Opening the special meeting on Wednesday, the Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant described the shock and disbelief felt across Wangaratta and the wider region, saying the meeting was an opportunity to reaffirm respect, compassion and democracy. “This is a deeply distressing time for Helen, her family, her staff and our entire community,” Cr Grant said. She told councillors the Governor-General had made contact to convey her thoughts and best wishes to Dr Haines, her family, her team and others affected. During their conversation, the Governor-General had expressed confidence in the community and encouraged people to respond with kindness, generosity and understanding. Councillors repeatedly stressed that political differences must never prevent people from feeling safe or expressing their views freely. Cr Harvey Benton said the community would support one another and remain united, regardless of political opinion. “We should be able to express an opinion and we should be able to have it without fear or favour,” Cr Benton said. Cr Tania Maxwell said messages of support had arrived from as far away as Western Australia and Queensland. “There can never be any justification for threatening or harming another person,” Cr Maxwell said. The meeting also heard that robust debate and disagreement were strengths of democracy, but must always be accompanied by respect. Cr Dave Fuller said violence and intimidation undermined the democratic values that allowed communities to have a voice. “We must never lose sight of the importance of respectful public discourse,” Cr Fuller said. Cr Ashlee Fitzpatrick said the incident did not define Wangaratta or the communities of Indi, pointing instead to residents’ compassion, resilience and generosity. “We are a community that looks out for one another,” Cr Fitzpatrick said. Tributes were paid to police, paramedics, healthcare workers and residents who provided practical help, comfort and support during the incident. Councillors also acknowledged the emotional impact on those who witnessed or responded to the events, noting that people would need time to process what had happened. Council staff and Red Cross volunteers were thanked for providing psychosocial support at Ovens Riverside Square. Cr Allison Winters said people had instinctively looked out for each other and urged the community to continue showing kindness, patience and compassion in the days and weeks ahead. “And on Monday, in one of the most frightening of circumstances, we saw ordinary people demonstrate extraordinary courage,” Cr Winters said. The resolution acknowledged positive community messages and affirmed Wangaratta should remain a welcoming place where everyone could express themselves and live without fear. Closing the meeting before the unanimous vote, Mayor Grant reiterated the council’s solidarity. “We stand with Helen, her family and her team,” Cr Grant said.