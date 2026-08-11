Animal cruelty reports across the Alpine Shire are at a five year low, with the number of animals being removed from harmful environments among the least in the state.

According to the latest RSPCA Victoria annual Animal Cruelty Report, eight animal cruelty reports were logged in Alpine Shire during 2025/26 - down from 13 in 24/25, 11 in 23/24, 13 in 22/23 and 15 in 21/22.

The number of animals seized by or surrendered to officers has also stayed the same in the past three years, being fewer than five.

Alpine Shire logged 0.60 reports per 1000 residents in the past year, ranking the third lowest out of the 79 LGAs in Victoria.

Rates were higher in all other neighbouring North East municipalities, led by Strathbogie (2.45), Wangaratta (2.43), Benalla (2.26), Wodonga (2.10), Moira (2.04) and Indigo (0.90).

Statewide, RSPCA Victoria’s inspectors responded to nearly 9000 cruelty reports involving almost 60,000 animals in the last 12 months, with more than 2200 animals seized by, or surrendered to inspectors due to animal welfare concerns.

RSPCA Victoria chief inspector Michelle Green said this year’s data showed conditions are not improving for Victoria’s animals.

“Despite the number of cruelty reports reducing, we’ve seen a nearly 19 percent increase in the number of animals seized by or surrendered to our inspectorate, including an 80 percent increase in the number of reports related to hoarding compared to two years ago,” she said.

“Many of Victoria’s pet owners are facing financial hardship and mental health challenges, as well as drought in some areas, and this has directly affected their pets.

“Our inspectors are spending more time working with rural animal owners, especially horse owners, with a more than 10 percent increase in horses seized or surrendered this year including a significant number of thoroughbreds.”

Chief inspector Green pointed to new data in this year’s report highlighting the complex drivers behind animal cruelty in Victoria.

“For the first time ever, we can report on the underlying causes behind animal cruelty in Victoria,” she said.

“There has been a significant increase in animal cruelty cases affected by drug use and hospitalisation, while mental health concerns have remained concerningly high.

“We know when people suffer, their animals do too, and this year’s report shows the breadth and complexity of the cases RSPCA Victoria inspectors investigate and the challenges they face while doing this incredible work.

“With a quarter of all animal cruelty reports having a violent person of interest flagged, increasing the safety of our inspectors enforcing the law is critical.

“This job is hard enough and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has reported animal cruelty this year.”

Anyone with concerns about the welfare of animals is urged to make a report to RSPCA Victoria at rspcavic.org/who-to-call or by calling 03 9224 2222.