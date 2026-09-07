Social media
Home page>News>Community session to hel...
News

Community session to help control growth of pest weed

<p>GROWING PEST: Landowners are invited to a free workshop at Kergunyah Hall this Saturday to learn about control methods for Tall Fleabane. </p>\\n
<p>GROWING PEST: Landowners are invited to a free workshop at Kergunyah Hall this Saturday to learn about control methods for Tall Fleabane. </p>\\n

GROWING PEST: Landowners are invited to a free workshop at Kergunyah Hall this Saturday to learn about control methods for Tall Fleabane.

Free Tall Fleabane session at Kergunyah Hall this Saturday.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026
Special Publications

Alpine Directory 2026/27

Alpine Directory 2026/27
Alpine Directory 2026/27
Rural

Winery future hope

Winery future hope
Winery future hope
News

Ada and family invited to Australian capital for Speech Pathology Week 2026

Ada and family invited to Australian capital for Speech Pathology Week 2026
Ada and family invited to Australian capital for Speech Pathology Week 2026