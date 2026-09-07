Community session to help control growth of pest weed

North East CMA, in partnership with the Kergunyah Landcare Group, is inviting landholders and community members to a Tall Fleabane information session at Kergunyah Hall this Saturday 12 September, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Tall Fleabane (Conyza sumatrensis) is now widespread across the region and presents a growing challenge for landholders and the environment. The session will provide an opportunity to better understand the weed, how it spreads and the options available for managing it. Topics will include identification, biology, why Tall Fleabane is a problem and current control methods, with a particular focus on the potential role of biological control. A feature of the afternoon will be Dr Raelene Kwong, senior researcher with the Invertebrate and Weeds Science Group at Agriculture Victoria and head of its biological control team. Dr Kwong will discuss the science and potential of biological control as a tool for managing invasive weeds. Also attending will be Doris Razeng and Jim de Hennin from the Mitta to Murray Landcare Inc. The Blackberry Action group has been actively pursuing biological control options demonstrating how this community initiative can help drive investigation into new approaches to weed management. The session will provide an opportunity to hear from researchers and community members, ask questions and explore what can be done to improve the management of Tall Fleabane. “Tall Fleabane is already widespread, so we need to understand the weed and look at all the tools available to us,” organisers said. “Biological control is an exciting possibility, but it is also important that we understand how it works and what is involved in developing new controls.” Afternoon tea is provided at the session and everyone is welcome. To register go to https://events.humantix.com/fleabane This project is funded by the North East Catchment Management Authority through the Victorian Landcare grants program.