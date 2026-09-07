Community radio station Alpine FM's AGM next week

Community members are invited to attend Alpine FM's annual general meeting next week to find out more about their local community radio station. The AGM will be held at 7pm on Wednesday 16 September at the Mt Beauty Senior Citizens Centre in Tawonga Crescent, Mt Beauty. Alpine FM station manager Michael Ahearn said the station has a long history in the Kiewa and Ovens valleys, starting with its first broadcast on Saturday 23 August 2003 from a rented shop in Mt Beauty. "Since this time, this entertaining and informative community radio station has gone from strength to strength, moving to our current location at the Mt Beauty Information Centre precinct in February 2011," he said. "We have more than 25 volunteer presenters...each bringing a wealth of enthusiasm and passion to their programs. "These programs incorporate a diverse mix of music and programming that covers specific community topics of interest, including sustainability, local and federal politics, and gardening, as well as many others. "As a community radio station Alpine FM recognises the importance of hearing from local voices including Alpine Shire Council, police and local doctors. "There are also opportunities for community members to share their stories, experiences and expertise on a weekly 'Brunch' magazine type program." Mr Ahearn said as a community run not-for-profit organisation, Alpine FM has always appreciated and relied on the support of the community through membership, sponsorship and donations so that it can continue to provide an important community service. He said grants also play a vital role in ensuring the sustainability of Alpine FM and community radio stations in general. "Over the past year it has become increasingly more challenging for community radio stations across Australia to attract grants, especially due to the current economic climate," Mr Ahearn said. "Whilst Alpine FM employs a station manager, all other personnel volunteer their time either as presenters or in some other capacity."