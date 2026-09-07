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Community radio station Alpine FM's AGM next week

<p>HELPING HAND: Alpine FM committee secretary Linda Parkinson is among the strong band of volunteers who keep the community radio station going.</p>\\n
<p>HELPING HAND: Alpine FM committee secretary Linda Parkinson is among the strong band of volunteers who keep the community radio station going.</p>\\n

HELPING HAND: Alpine FM committee secretary Linda Parkinson is among the strong band of volunteers who keep the community radio station going.

Community invited to attend meeting, learn about radio station.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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