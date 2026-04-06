Alpine Shire communities have collectively helped raise more than $60,000 towards this year's record-breaking final tally of $25,268,485 for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

The overall total of $63,559.34 donated within the shire was part of regional and rural Victoria's collective tally of $5,929,934 to support sick children and their families through Friday's annual appeal.

RCH Good Friday Appeal chair Penny Fowler lauded the shire communities' efforts, together with those throughout Victoria.

"Each year we are reminded just how far the work of the Royal Children’s Hospital goes across the state, and it’s incredible to see such a huge fundraising result across regional communities for the 95th year of the appeal," she said.

"Families are doing it tougher than ever when it comes to cost of living, yet their unwavering support highlights the compassion and strength of our regional volunteers, donors, and supporters.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s remarkable result."

This year’s appeal continues its commitment to regional Victoria by funding essential equipment, scholarships, and programs with a further $3M distributed to five regional health services, which includes $600,000 to the Hume region, to support Northeast Health Wangaratta, Goulburn Valley Health, and Albury Wodonga Health.

Myrtleford and district

After covering Myrtleford, Gapsted, Whorouly and Buffalo River, the Myrtleford CFA and volunteers raised $24,985.45 for this year's Good Friday Appeal.

Regional appeal co-ordinator, Geoff Dyt, said overall it was a very good collection, with no issues on the day.

"Everyone was very generous," he said.

"We are down a little from last year, but we anticipated that might be the case, given the current cost-of-living pressures.

"Our collection total this year was calculated from last Friday's collection drive, from tins posted at businesses around town in the lead-up to Good Friday, online donations and other group donations, such as container deposit scheme funds.

"We really appreciate this year's donations from both locals and visitors."

Myrtleford CFA marked 50 years of raising money for the Good Friday Appeal this year.

Bright, Harrietville and Porepunkah

Bright, Harrietville and Porepunkah raised a total of $24,125.99 for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

CFA volunteers from all three brigades, with support from Bright SES Unit volunteers, hit local streets with collection tins early Friday morning.

Ovens Valley group officer Brett Michie who co-ordinated appeal efforts said community generosity had seen a significant increase on last year's total.

"At a time when the cost of living is impacting so many people, the generosity was incredible and I want to thank our community," he said.

Mr Michie said the Bright brigade collected $12,665 in cash donations on the day, with $3167 online and $1215 in eftpos, while Porepunkah CFA collected $2966.20 and Harrietville CFA $1444.65

Mt Beauty and Tawonga

Mt Beauty and Tawonga communities raised $14,447.90 for the appeal.

CFA and other community volunteers were again out in force collecting in local streets and at their stationary set-up at the entrance to town on the Kiewa Valley Highway.