Bright Laundry's plan to expand its current operations on to an adjoining block in Myrtleford's industrial area have gained support from Alpine Shire Council.

Councillors have endorsed a recommendation to issue a Notice of Decision to grant a planning permit for a commercial laundry in McGeehan Crescent in Myrtleford,

Council also agreed to a request to reduce the car parking requirement on the combined site from 53 spaces to 24 car spaces, as it was still sufficient to accommodate for the 10 to 15 employees per shift.

The proposal outlined in the report from council director corporate and community, Nathalie Cooke, at the June council meeting said Bright Laundry was seeking to expand its current operation at 19A and 19B McGeehan Crescent to the property next door at 17 McGeehan Crescent, which is currently utilised to repair and service motor vehicles.

The proposal involves the construction of two large industrial buildings, connected by a centrally located, open-sided canopy, which straddles an existing North East Water sewer, with proposed access and car parking areas provided at the front of the proposed industrial buildings parallel to the road.

The alteration and reduction of car parking requested is why the application was referred to council for decision at the June council meeting.

Currently, the two separate properties in question consist of two separate ‘service industry’ land uses.

Councillors were told the application was previously advertised, with notice of the application sent to 30 surrounding landholders and occupiers.

Council received two separate objections, on the grounds of the potential impacts of northern-facing windows, northern and western boundary fencing and site security.

Council was satisfied any potential risks and off-site amenity impacts associated with the proposal could be acceptably managed and the potential impacts to catchments, waterways and water quality could be acceptably mitigated.

Councillors agreed unanimously to accept the recommendation of approval, with Cr Jean-Pierre Ronco excused from voting due to a conflict of interest.

"It is wonderful to see businesses grow in the Myrtleford industrial area," Cr Dave Byrne said.