As part of this year's #BeKindToYourMind Mental Wellbeing Week, motivational speakers Cooper Chapman and his sister Sophia from 'The Good Human Factory' dropped by schools in Myrtleford and Bright last week to address students from grades 5 to 12, as well as hosting talks for the wider community.

Overall, Mr Chapman said the talks were very well received.

"Between and Sophia and I, we've done nine workshops for over 500 high school students and over 200 primary school students and think we had about 25 members of the public show up to each of the community sessions, so this has been a really engaged community," Mr Chapman said.

"It's nice to see so many people keen to learn about mental health, but also look at it through the lens we teach at the 'Good Human Factory' and [highlight] simple daily skills they can practice.

"The feedback from the students and all the teachers has been incredible.

"I think the overall thing we really need to focus on is mental health action, not just mental health awareness.

"There's so much awareness out there, but a lot of the statistics aren't really improving."

Mr Chapman said the real focus of what The Good Human Factory teaches people are simple skills, such as how to practice gratitude every day, how to practice mindfulness every day, how to use kindness in everyday life and also explain the science behind these actions.

Practicing what he preaches, Mr Chapman said he was grateful for the welcome and support they had received during their visit.

"Thanks to Alpine Health for trusting us to visit and thanks to John Pryor for being our chaperone for the last few days and showing us around the community," he said.

"The kids have also been engaged: I travel all around the country doing this and it's been one of the most engaging communities I've been to.

"The people here have been amazing too; from the bakeries we've been to, to the caravan park we stayed at, it's just been a really positive experience for us as well."

Mr Pryor, who leads the Myrtleford Football and Netball Club Wellbeing Team, said it has been a very successful week.

"The sessions we had with the students were wonderful: a great response from the kids there and the fact we've been able to come down now and expand the program into Bright with the Bright schools has been great.

"The feedback has been very positive, we believe what we're doing is educating our young people around the importance of mental health and wellbeing from a positive perspective.

"We look forward to building a relationship further with the schools into next year, especially those schools in Bright and we hope we can continue on this journey of building understanding around mental health and wellbeing."