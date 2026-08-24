Celebrated authors back for Mount Beauty Writers Festival

The award winning Mount Beauty Writers Festival is now in its fifth year, going from strength to strength. This year's event on Saturday 10 October sees a shorter day starting at 9.30am and finishing at 3.30pm, with a change of venue to the Mt Beauty Community Centre. There is another great line up this year, with authors Dr Peter Coleman, Michael Brissenden, Saskia Beudel, Thom Woodroofe and Siobhan O’Brien. Michael started his career as a journalist, covering federal politics for ABC TV, and was a correspondent in Moscow, Brussels and Washington. After 35 years as a journalist he moved to writing and has published four crime thrillers, namely: The List in 2017, Dead Letter in 2021, Smoke in 2025, and his latest book Dust. Dust, which is a dark thriller where lives are lived on the fringe, will be a featured novel at this year's festival. Another award winning author is Saskia Beudel who will be featuring her non fiction book ‘Peaking’ (one hundred and eleven days on two wheels). A fiction and non fiction writer, her books have been shortlisted for the NSW Premier's literary award, a Dobbie award and the Adelaide Festival award. She has been awarded several national and international fellowships including Copyright Agency Fellowship for non fiction writing. 'Peaking' tells of the challenge of training and riding in the Three Peaks Challenge - those being Tawonga Gap, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek - with organisers calling the Peaks Challenge the most demanding one-day cycle event in Australia. For more information and tickets for the Mount Beauty Writers Festival go to the website at www.mountbeautywritersfestival.com