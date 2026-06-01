As the Alpine Shire welcomes winter in earnest, the team at Nightingales in Wandiligong have finished the harvest for the season.

Nightingales store manager, Chris Joyce, said the team are looking forward to the public holiday long-weekend.

"Hopefully we'll have a busy weekend with lots of visitors, both in town and out here at Nightingales," she said.

"It's turning into winter now, so out in the orchard will become a little quieter and we'll soon start pruning.

"We've just finished picking our apples and chestnuts.

"Our store will get a bit quieter over winter: it gives us a chance to regroup and maybe do some shuffling around in the store as well."

Chris said popular selections such as pies, cider, juice and even the apples were very much on visitors' shopping lists.

"We have return customers, whether it be locals who come out regularly or visitors who come every year or so when they visit," she said.

"They'll definitely look for the same products they've bought before and hopefully find something new they'll like, as well."

For more information, visit: https://nightingalebros.com.au/