Bright students enjoy visit to Wodonga TAFE

Wodonga TAFE recently hosted local Victorian year nine students at their annual School Experience Day, with nine students from Bright P-12 College attending. Students were able to participate in different workshops which included: engineering (mechanical, fabrication, fitting and turning); agriculture and horticulture; trades (carpentry, plumbing, electrical and cabinet making); childcare; and outdoor education. Workshops included an introduction to the industry, a practical task for students to participate in, a discussion on relevant TAFE courses, and a chance to speak to experts in the field. Feedback from all students was that it was a very useful day, as they were able to see what opportunities are available at TAFE and that the VDSS (Vocational Education and Training in Secondary Schools) can be a useful and engaging aspect of their future learning program at school.