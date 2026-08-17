BIG4 Tasman Holiday Parks in Bright has been crowned a state winner at the 2026 Caravan & Residential Parks Victoria (CRPVic) Awards.

It was named the 2026 CRPVic Tourist & Mixed-Use Caravan Park of the Year, recognising excellence across all areas of the park's operation and performance at its idyllic location in Mountbatten Avenue, nestled alongside the Ovens River.

Judges said through strategic investment in premium accommodation, innovative technology, sustainability initiatives and exceptional guest service, the park has delivered outstanding commercial performance while achieving one of the highest guest satisfaction ratings in Bright.

"Its long-term vision, commitment to continuous improvement and focus on delivering exceptional visitor experiences has established Tasman Holiday Parks – Bright as a strong benchmark for Victoria's tourist park industry," hundreds of industry representatives were told during the gala awards dinner in Melbourne last week.

CRPVic chief executive officer Scott Parker said Tasman Holiday Parks, together with Amberlee Woodlands Estate in Rosebud which received the Peter Crawford Residential Caravan Park of the Year Award, demonstrated the diversity and quality of Victoria's parks industry.

"Tasman Holiday Parks – Bright and Amberlee's Woodlands Estate are very different businesses serving different markets, but both demonstrate what can be achieved through investment, innovation, strong leadership and an absolute commitment to the people they serve," he said.

“Tourist and residential parks make an enormous contribution to Victoria.

"Tourist (caravan) parks are the foundation of our visitor economy, with 50 per cent of regional visitor nights spent in tourist parks.

"Our residential park membership provides vitally important housing choices, employ thousands of Victorians and strengthen communities across the state.”