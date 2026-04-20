After postponing its Easter event due to heavy rains several weeks ago, the Bright Brewery's Easter Twilight Market returned to The Paddock marked by a lovely autumn evening celebrating local talent, great food and good company, last Thursday, 16 April.

Attendees arrived early to browse 11 stalls from favourite businesses, including Fairy Frost Co., Bespoke Betty Au, Valley View Crafts and The Little Daisy Wangaratta, who offered a wide range of unique gifts and handmade goods for crowds to explore.

Parents relaxed with a drink, while children savoured delicious fairy floss and enjoyed creative fun from North East Face Painting.

"All the kids have been coming up to get their faces painted," Olivia Thomas said.

"The rainbow butterfly design has been the most popular."

As dusk settled in, DJ Rob Steep set the mood with an upbeat toe-tapping set and added energy to the twilight atmosphere.

Families, couples and groups lingered well into the evening, enjoying the scenery and community spirit, rounding out a successful finale to the Easter Twilight Markets.

"It was a nice autumn evening," Bright Brewery's digital marketing officer, Eliza Stokie said.

"Crowds of people dropped in and had a great time."